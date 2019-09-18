Best Fertilizer Spreader

Growing a lawn can be a frustrating thing. First of all, you need to have a plot of land to do so. But sometimes the ground or weather just aren’t complying with your wishes, so you need a little bit of help and that’s where fertilizer and grass seed come in. The best way to cover your lawn with them and start to get a nice, even grow is by using a spreader. A spreader will do the work for you, as it places down your grower on your lawn. No longer will you need to walk up and down your lawn and shake it out by hand. With any of these highlighted spreaders, you’ll be growing grass and maintaining it in no time.

Best Drop Spreader

Scotts is synonymous with lawn care and their Classic Drop Spreader is one of the marquee drop spreaders on the market. This large capacity hopper can hold up to 10,000 sq. ft. of lawn product, whether it be fertilizer, grass seed, or another treatment. There is a trigger on the top of the handlebar, so you’ll be able to slowly open the bottom compartment and have the lawn care treatment dispense. It comes fully assembled and the frame is made from heavy-duty materials for premium stability. This spreader has a 22-inch coverage pattern, so you’ll be accurate as you’re spreading.

Best Broadcast Spreader

Of course, if you want a large distribution, you should opt for a broadcast spreader and the Turf Builder EdgeGuard Mini Broadcast Spreader is a strong option. This mini walk-behind spreader has EdgeGuard technology that will keep the product off of landscaping, driveways and sidewalks. It holds up to 5,000 sq. ft. of product and is ideal for treating smaller areas. You can choose your spread settings, so it will release as much or as little as you want. As you walk behind it, it has a rotating wheel that dispenses the treatment. It can also be used for salting driveways and walkways in the winter.

Best Tow Behind Spreader

If you have a large area you need to cover and a push spreader won’t cut it, then the Agri-Fab 45-0463 130-Pound Tow Behind Broadcast Spreader might do the trick. The hopper holds 130 pounds of product, saving you time in refilling it when you’re covering many acres. You can attach this to the back of your mower or tractor, thanks to the durable rod links. You’ll be able to set precise controls and the enclosed gear box has tapered gears for even spreading. The tires are large in diameter and have a wide wheelbase, so it won’t tip, even if you go over uneven terrain. You can cover up to 25,000 sq. ft. with this spreader.