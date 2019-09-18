Best Elliptical Machine for At-Home Use

As you get older, getting three solid cardio sessions in a week is a huge win in itself. But if you’re not a fan of packing into a crowded gym and getting your workout in next to a sweaty stranger, you might want to opt for your own home equipment. One of the more convenient and cost-effective home cardio equipment is an elliptical machine. Not only do they provide users with a great, full body cardio workout, but most of them don’t take up a lot of space and they’re fairly easy to set up. So if you’re looking to make a lifestyle change — or simply save some monthly payments on gym memberships — let’s look at some of the best elliptical machines you can get for your home.

Best At-Home Elliptical Machine

For your standard elliptical machine, this Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E902 Air Walk Trainer Elliptical Machine Glider w/ LCD Monitor is a great option. This machine supports a weight capacity of 220 pounds and allows a maximum stride length of 30″. The air walker allows for a full body workout, attacking your legs, abdomen and even arms. It includes an LCD monitor to display time, count, total distance, and calories to ensure that you’ll have all the necessary metrics for a great workout. Spend 20 minutes a day on this machine and you’ll be feeling younger and healthier in a few short weeks.

Best Compact Elliptical Machine

If you need something a bit more compact for easy storage, the Stamina InMotion E1000 Compact Elliptical Trainer puts an innovative and ultra-convenient spin on a classic exercise machine. Made for efficient and quiet cardio from the comfort of your own home, this machine can be placed virtually anywhere, as it only requires around 24.5 x 17 inches of minimal space. It’s portable, contains multiple movement options, and you can do it either sitting or standing. This compact exercise machine is perfect for getting a good workout in while you’re watching TV, playing video games, or any other passive activity.

Best Elliptical Fan Bike

The classic conundrum — choosing between a standing bike and an elliptical machine. With the Body Rider Exercise Upright Fan Bike, you no longer have to. With dual-action handlebars for a full upper and lower body workout, this standing bicycle mimics the movements of a traditional elliptical machine — only from a seated, bicycle riding position. And with adjustable resistance options, seat and a high momentum fan wheel system to maintain fluidity, this machine offers a phenomenal mix of comfortability and intensity you can’t find with a standard elliptical machine or upright stationary bike.