Best Dish Brush for Scrubbing Plates

You’ve just cooked up a delicious meal on the first time trying out this new recipe. You and your family are sitting contently at the table after this great dinner and then the daunting feeling hits you: you have dishes to clean. While a lot of dishes these days are dishwasher-safe, not all pots and pans are and not everyone has a dishwasher. In order to get rid of all that caked-on food bits and (for me, most of the time) cheese remnants, you’ll need a solid dish brush. Dish brushes need to be made of non-abrasive materials to keep your pots and pans looking great. They also need to be easy to use, which is why we’ve highlighted three stellar options for you to get those pans looking sparkling clean.

Best Soap Dispensing Dish Brush

Washing dishes requires a brush, soap and water but you can combine the brush and soap with the Kitchenaid Soap Dispensing Sink Brush. The upper compartment holds the liquid soap and there’s a push button on the top that dispenses the soap through the bristles. These strong bristles can be used on non-stick cookware, regular pots, pans, dishes and cast iron skillets. The brush head turns easily for replacement and removal. The handle is ergonomic and is also where you put the liquid soap in. The handle is eight inches long and has a hanging loop for storing purposes.

Best Palm Dish Brush Set

For a sturdier feel to really work on scraping away those tough bits, try the Full Circle Bubble Up Ceramic Soap Dispenser and Bamboo Dish Brush set. The ceramic base holds the bamboo brush and can act as a soap dispenser. The brush is spring loaded to help create extra suds. The durable bristles are great for scrubbing and the entire set is made from earth friendly materials. The brush handle fits easily in the palm of your hand, so you can grip it without issue. It stores in the base, so you won’t have to leave it out on your sink.

Best Bargain Dish Brush

If you’re in the market for a solid but simple dish brush, look no further than the OXO Good Grips Dish Brush. Always providing quality products, OXO’s brush gets rid of food, stains and dirt. It is safe for non-stick surfaces and the built-in scraper removes baked-on spots on your pans and pots. The bristles are durable but also flexible, so they’ll be able to get to those hard-to-reach spots. It is dishwasher safe and is backed by the OXO Better Guarantee.