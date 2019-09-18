Best Coffee Table for Storage

Having a living room with no coffee table is like your boss showing up to a business meeting completely naked; there’s just something very unsettling about it. Ok, that might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but when was the last time you saw a living room that didn’t have a coffee table in it? We’ll wait. Anyhow, it’s no secret that a decorative coffee table can really tie the room together. Better yet, it can help fix some of the clutter that has garnered in your home’s central location. Luckily, you can kill two birds with one stone and find yourself a stylish coffee table with convenient storage capabilities. Let’s look at some potential options.

Best Lift-Top Coffee Table

This Sauder 420011 Dakota Pass Lift-Top Coffee Table is a great way to store your belongings in an organized, yet non-intrusive fashion. Upon first glance, it looks like a normal coffee table, but then the top lifts up and forwards to create both a desk-like surface and an additional storage area with a hidden shelf and storage compartment inside. There are shelves on the bottom of the table for visible storage as well. The table itself is made of engineered wood construction with a craftsman oak finish on all sides, making it a stylish table in addition to its storage capacity.

Best Storage Trunk Coffee Table

On the other hand, if you want a vintage-looking coffee table that doubles as a stylish storage trunk, the Southern Enterprises Pyramid Storage Trunk Cocktail Table is a fantastic option. Made with an espresso finish and decorative handles on the sides to give the appearance of a mission-inspired transitional trunk, this table is great for any room in the house. The cocktail can be used as a coffee table in the living room, or simply just a decorative storage piece in one of your bedrooms. The trunk itself weighs 61 pounds and can support up to 180 lbs. overall.

Best Coffee Table with a Shelf

If you don’t need all that much storage and a simple shelf with suffice, this VASAGLE Industrial Coffee Table with Storage Shelf should do the trick. This table is made with a sturdy, matte black iron frame for maximum stability and style. Designed with warm wood tones and an aesthetically pleasing rustic finish, this table will look great in any living room. Plus, it comes with an ample amount of storage space below, so you can put your books, remotes, laptop, or anything else you might need to temporarily stow away.