Best Pet Grooming Glove

While owning a pet can be life changing, one thing that is inevitable is the hair that will accumulate around your house. If you don’t have a hypoallergenic pet that doesn’t shed (and even those shed a little), you need to find a way to handle the hair. With a pet grooming glove, you’ll be able to tame your pet’s shedding and give them a nice brushing in the process. It can be tough for homeowners to get rid of the hair once it’s on their furniture and it can be unsightly for visitors to see it all. But with any of these pet grooming gloves, you can stop that problem at the source as the hair will stick to glove and make it easy to dispose of.

Best Grooming Glove for Detangling Fur

If your pet gets a lot of tangles in their hair, brushing them can be a chore. When it comes time to groom your pet, you’ll want to detangle as much of the fur as possible before brushing them. That’s why the Pat Your Pet Pet Grooming Gloves are a great option. This enhanced five finger design has added nubs to aid in the brushing process, as the finger nubs remove loose hair and tangles. The rounded nubs on the palm massage your pets’ skin, making them calmer as you’re brushing them. You’ll get a right glove and a left glove that allow you to get to hard to reach places such as the face and tail.

Best Grooming Glove for the Bath

Giving your pet a bath can be a nightmare but, luckily, the DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove is here to help. Each glove has 255 silicone grooming tips that collect loose dirt and hair off of your pet. You can use this brush while bathing your pet, as the tips will massage them as you clean their fur and take the knots out of any tangled hair. The soft rubber won’t scratch their skin and one size fits all, as there is an adjustable strap for a more precise fit. The left-handed glove is specifically designed for lefties.

Best Value Grooming Glove

For a cost-effective option, check out the SSRIVER Pet Grooming Glove. The soft glove makes it feel like you’re petting your animal with your hand, increasing their blood circulation and providing a comforting massage. The hair sticks to the glove and comes out in clumps, giving you control over the grooming process. It can be used wet or dry and the back of the glove is breathable, making it comfortable to wear. This can be used on dogs, cats, horses, rabbits and other pets as well.