Having a pet can be stressful. Between the constant cleaning, regular feeding, and having to take it out (well, if it’s a dog), being a pet owner isn’t much different from being a parent. Actually, it’s much of the same, only you (hopefully) don’t force your child to go to the bathroom outside. Things can get particularly stressful when you’re not home, but having a reliable pet camera can alleviate some of those worries. Whether you own a young puppy or a seasoned cat, it doesn’t hurt to check up on your beloved little pets every so often — especially when you’re out for an extended period of time. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best pet cameras on the market today, so you won’t have to worry about your furry little friend’s well-being when you’re out trying to have a good time. Or at least worry as much.

Best Pet Camera for Dogs

When it comes to your beloved canine, you’re not going to find a better camera than the Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio. This thing literally does it all — from feeding your dog treats upon command, a two-way audio system to communicate with your pooch, and a bark alert that sends push notifications to your smartphone when it hears your dog barking, you’ll be able to keep tabs on your pet from hundreds of miles away. The 1080 full HD camera and night vision give you a clear picture every time, and the camera itself is Alexa compatible, so you can easily integrate it into your pre-existing home device setup.

Best Camera for All Pets

Conversely, if you want to keep an eye on your cat — something that is, admittedly, a much easier task for the most part — or any type of pet, really, you should consider the TOOGE Pet Camera for your household. This camera provides a high-quality picture in both the day and the night, as well as a feature for two-way talking. Its night vision ranges up to 16 feet in complete darkness, allowing you to monitor your pet in the dead of night. Additionally, it contains motion detection, which is especially useful if you’re checking up on your sneaky cat who is otherwise undetectable. And with pan/tilt/zoom function for multiple different views and easy Wi-Fi connection and smart-app integration, this camera is perfect for all types of pets.

Best Camera for Pets and Young Children

If you’re looking for something to help you keep an eye on your pets AND young children, you should opt for this 1080P HD WiFi Pet Camera Baby Monitor by Conico. With crystal clear 1080p HD-quality video and image magnification, you can see the finest of details in your stream. The camera’s 355° horizontal and 100° vertical rotation creates complete 360°coverage, ensuring that you don’t miss a beat. And with two-way audio and noise-canceling options, along with a motion detection and alarm function, you can make sure all your loved ones in the house are safe when you are gone.