Best Hair Styling Products for Men

Waking up in the morning and making your hair look semi-passable can be an unenviable task for some. If you’re someone with ultra-thick hair or just happen to have a surplus of cowlicks, fighting “bedhead” is nearly impossible. That’s where hair styling products come in. Getting yourself a high quality gel or wax could be the difference in looking like a million bucks and looking like you just rolled out of bed and crawled your way to work. There are a few different ways you can choose to style your hair, depending on what kind of look you’re going for. Lucky for you, we’ll cover them all. Or at least the best of them.

Best Hair Gel

If you’re a fan of a hardened look that can make your hair appear even thicker, Johnny B Mode Styling Gel is a great product for you. Perfect for medium to thick hair, Johnny B Mode gives your hair a little bit of shine and, thanks to its alcohol-free formula, gives your hair an even thicker appearance after applying. Oh, and it doesn’t flake, either. The best part is, you can restyle long after the first use — all you have to do is simply add water to the dried product and remold/style to how you see fit.

Best Hair Styling Wax

Now if you’re more into a dry, natural look that manages to maintain the true volume of your hair, American Crew Fiber is the perfect option. This pliable, wax-like fiber provides your hair with high hold and limited shine, giving your hair a discreet boost that looks like you didn’t use much (or any) styling product at all. It’s recommended for normal hair on the shorter side (around 1-3 inches long, give or take) as the concoction will give your locks more texture and structure. All you have to do is rub a small amount in your hands until it’s dispersed evenly on your palms, then apply to either damp or dry hair for the best results.

Best Hair Gel for Kids

For children, you can’t go wrong with Little Rosemary’s Hair Gel for Kids. It’s made with organic aloe vera and vitamins to help promote healthy hair in growing kids. It’s completely chemical-free — there are no harmful additives like paraben, sulfur, or artificial fragrances, and it’s safe to use on children of all ages, including toddlers, babies, and even adults, if need be. In addition to being completely toxin-free, it’s also vegan-friendly and 100% cruelty free.