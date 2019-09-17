Best Dressing Mirror

It’s part of human nature to be vain — or at the very least, somewhat obsessed with checking yourself out in the mirror. And that’s ok. However, looking at your reflection can be somewhat difficult in a tiny, smudged mirror or in a car window. In order to get a true image of one’s outfit, purchasing a full-length dressing mirror is your best bet. Not only are they effective in providing you a complete look at yourself while you’re getting dressed, but they also make a great decoration and they’re relatively inexpensive. We’ll take a look at some of the best dressing mirrors on Amazon, so that you’ll never have to stand on your tippy-toes, just to see your outfit through a tiny little bathroom mirror again.

Best Standing Mirror

If you’re looking for a standing floor mirror, tilt frame and all, this Espresso Finish Wooden Cheval Bedroom Floor Mirror by eHomeProducts is your best bet. With dimensions of 58″ x 18.5″ x 18″, this mirror is big enough to model your full outfit in without adjustment. Made with wood veneer, hardwood, MDF, and, of course, glass, this full-bodied mirror is made with an espresso finish that will look great in any bedroom. It’s also adjustable, so you can see yourself from a variety of angles, thanks to a tilt frame.

Best Over-the-Door Mirror

Conversely, for those looking for something that doesn’t take up space, you can opt for the Plaza Astoria PA66BK Wall Mounted Over The Door Super Sized Jewelry Armoire Storage Cabinet with Vanity Full-Length Dressing Mirror. This mirror doubles as both a traditional dressing mirror and a storage cabinet for your jewelry, essentially killing two birds with one stone. With dimensions of 66″H x 18″W x 4″D and weighing 36 lbs, this hybrid mirror can hold 96 pairs of earrings, 80 necklace hooks, four bracelet bars, and up to 100 rings, and even contains an additional two compartments for anything else you’d like it to hold. It also comes with all of the hardware you’ll need to mount the bracket, which is integral, considering all of the precious material that will be stored in there.

Best Mirror for Style

For those placing major precedence on aesthetics, the Legacy Decor Swivel Full Length Wood Cheval Floor Mirror is a can’t-miss purchase. Featuring dimensions of 21″W x 16″D x 59″H and solid hardwood frame construction, this full-sized mirror is high-quality and perfect for those looking for both an everyday dressing mirror and a brand new decoration for their room. The mirror also features a tilt function on its pivot arm, making it easily adjustable for different looks. It does require some minimal assembly, but nothing too extensive.