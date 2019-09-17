Best Charging Dock for Your Smartphone

Ah, “first world problems,” as they say. Arguably, one of the biggest “challenges” most of us face on a daily basis comes in the form of a dead cell phone battery. Having an uncharged phone in today’s tech-driven landscape can be a major nuisance, but nothing a charging dock can’t fix. If you’re someone who needs multiple things charged at once or simply doesn’t like the classic, wired phone charger for whatever reason, getting yourself a multi-use charging dock can work wonders. But which one, exactly, is the right one for you? There are plenty of different devices based on an assortment of needs — a notion that especially rings true when you factor in the recent influx of smart technology. Let’s look at some of the best charging docks on the web today and hopefully, you can answer that question for yourself.

Best Charging Dock for Multiple Devices

If you’re looking for something that can charge a few different devices at once, the Simicore Smart Charging Station Dock & Organizer for Smartphones, Tablets & Other Gadgets is your best bet. With six USB ports, this dock can charge up to six different devices, including smartphones, tablets, Bluetooth headphones and more. It helps condense a cluttered, wiry mess into one neat, organized charging station. Although it fits up to six devices, it still provides a fast charge for each of them, thanks to the high-power 2.4A fast charging ports. The station also comes with two lightning cables for Apple and two micro USB and two type-C cables for Android, allowing you to charge right from the get-go.

Best Charging Dock for Apple Products

When it comes to smart tech, most people are loyal to one brand. This is mostly from a comfort standpoint, as we tend to gravitate towards interfaces that we’re used to. If you happen to be one of the millions who consider themselves an Apple loyalist, the OMOTON 2 in 1 Universal Desktop Stand Holder for iPhone and Apple Watch is a great choice for you. It’s compatible with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, creating a one-stop charging stop for all of your Apple tech. It’s made with anti-scratch and anti-slip silicone, keeping your devices safe even when they’re out of the case, and the stand itself is three times more stable than rival brands, making it a safe haven of sorts for any of your precious products.

Best Wireless Charging Pad

Wireless technology has made great leaps over the last few decades and it even trickles down to chargers. For those looking for a wireless charging pad, the Yootech Wireless Charger is a fantastic purchase. This high-tech charger is compatible with the latest version of Apple and Samsung phones and features temperature control, built-in surge protection, and short-circuit prevention, making for efficient, fast, and safe charging. A green indicator light will blink for three seconds to let you know a power source is connected, then an LED light will illuminate for 16 seconds to let you know when your phone is synced with the device. Also, one thing to keep in mind — it is recommended you take your phone case off before charging for maximum charging efficiency.