Best Bath Bombs to Add to Your Bubbles

No one can deny that there aren’t many things more relaxing than a warm bath. Settling in after a long day and being able to sink into the water can alleviate stress and put you in a great mood. Baths can be therapeutic and a great way to make them so is by adding bath bombs. Bath bombs dissolve in the water, helping to moisturize your skin and hydrate it while making your bathroom smell amazing. It’s a great way to add a little something extra to your alone time. So take a look at the three sets we’ve highlighted for you below and get ready to enjoy extreme relaxation.

Best Therapeutic Bath Bombs

A perfect gift for just about anyone in your family, the LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set is made by hand. In this pack, you get 12 handcrafted bath bombs each with a different scent. You have options ranging from black raspberry vanilla to Victorian rose and a lot of choices in between. These therapeutic bombs release moisturizers to hydrate your skin, as they are made from 100% natural ingredients. The bombs will fizz and make your water turn colors, but they won’t stain your bathtub. The package is designed to keep the freshness through the shipping process and until you use them.

Best Large Pack of Bath Bombs

If you’re looking for a large pack of bath bombs that will last you a while, look no further than the INTEYE Handmade Bubble Bath Bomb Gift Set. You will get 24 bath bombs, including three bombs each of the six different scents. The scents are Summer Dream, Morning Rose, Ocean Pearl, Good Night, Rainforest, and Lovely Cupid. The latest formulas have a good ratio of bubbling to floating effects, giving you a visual presence in the water that’s unrivaled. Utilizing these bath bombs will help your skin become smoother and more flexible.

Best Bath Bombs for Kids

Not all kids like to take baths. Sure, some like to play with their toys in the tub, but a lot of them aren’t about to get in willingly. Add some magic to their bath time by grabbing the Kids Bath Bombs Gift Set from Sky Organics. These extra large bath bombs come in a pack of six and are the size of tennis balls. They will explode with fizzing and bubbling and release essential oils and different colors and scents. But best of all, they each have a toy inside of them, so when they dissolve, your kid will have a new toy to play with. The six scents are all kid approved: Bubble Gum, Cotton Candy, Dreamsicle, Galaxy, Grape Soda, and Gummy Bears.