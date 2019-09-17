Not everyone is a dog or a cat person. Plenty of families prefer smaller animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs, gerbils, or rabbits to keep them company. Owning smaller animals are a great way to teach your kids responsibility and what it means to be a pet owner. They also are cute, fuzzy, adorable and great companions. But you’ll obviously need a few things before you decide to go pick out your new pet. We’ve highlighted some of the best accessories for small animals on the market today, so you aren’t overwhelmed when you’re searching. Take a look below and start thinking of great pet names.

Best Small Pet Bedding

Small animals who are kept in a cage most of the day need a comfy surface to roam around on. The Carefresh Complete Pet Bedding is a safe option for your pet to move on. It is made from comfyfluff™, which is cellulose covered and made from scratch, using raw and natural fiber. It will provide your pet with a soft, pillowy surface to sleep on. This bedding offers superb odor control and absorbency, as it’s two times more absorbent than shavings. It is recommended to be changed out every 10 days or so, has minimal amounts of dust and is easy to clean.

Best Pet Playpen

Now it’s a required part of every day that your pet get some exercise. A great place for your furry friend to move their legs is in a Prevue Pet Products Small Pet Playpen. The 13-inch long playpen offers plenty of space and the nine-inch high panels make it hard for them to escape. The panels are made from non-toxic and pet-safe powder-coated steel mesh, so it’s safe to play on. This playpen allows children to interact with their animals in the 36-inch diameter space. The cover mat is sold separately.

Best Small Animal Hideout

The perfect compliment for roaming around in the playpen is a hideout for their space or cage and the Kaytee Igloo Hideaway is a terrific choice for a secret area for your pet. This igloo is made from durable plastic and is easy to clean. It won’t stain and it encourages a natural nesting instinct. It comes in a variety of colors and is translucent, so you’ll be able to see your pet having fun inside. They come in different shapes and sizes, so depending on what animal you have, you can cater to that. Kaytee also makes wooden hideaways, if your pet prefers that.