Best Pressure Cooker

Historically, there have been four main methods of cooking: baking, steaming, boiling, and frying. But there has been one way that has, by and large, fallen under the radar: pressure cooking. Pressure cooking is a process that cooks food at high pressure while employing water — or another water-based cooking liquid — in a sealed vessel, otherwise known as a pressure cooker. The pressure cooker is great for everyday use and can be very beneficial to your health. So why aren’t more people using them, you ask? Good question. Perhaps they haven’t been exposed to the right models, or simply don’t know much about them. Either way, we’re here to help. Let’s take a look at some of the best pressure cookers on Amazon.

Best Overall Pressure Cooker

For a pressure cooker with all the bells and whistles you’d ever want and more, the Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer is the best option. A more than adequate replacement for seven of your home appliances, this product is capable of serving up to six people at a time everyday. In addition to its cooking capabilities, it’s adept at monitoring pressure, keeping time and temperature, and adjusting heating intensity and duration for a perfectly cooked meal, every time. Plus, it’s easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and energy-efficient, making it a great alternative option for all of your meals throughout the day.

Most Versatile Pressure Cooker

While the Instant Pot is certainly a versatile mechanism in its own right, if you want to take it a step further, the Mealthy MultiPot 9-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker offers a whopping nine full applications in one. With this product, you can pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes or yogurt, pasteurize, cook rice, and warm all in one, do-it-all hub. You’re also able to make two dishes at once, thanks to the stainless-steel steamer basket included with the purchase. And with 14 easy-touch cooking programs and free app that includes a plethora of recipes and instructional videos, you’ll have no shortage of things to cook in your brand new appliance.

Best Stovetop Pressure Cooker

Now if you’re only interested in a classic stovetop pressure cooker, the Presto 01362 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker is a great choice. This appliance is adept at cooking fish, chicken, vegetables, and various meats to perfection on the stovetop, thanks to the built-in pressure regulator that automatically maintains a proper cooking pressure. Additionally, it places an emphasis on safety, with a cover lock indicator that lets you know when there is pressure inside the cooker and prevents it from being opened until pressure is reduced to suitable levels. It also comes with a 12-year extended warranty, making this, essentially, a risk-free purchase that will pay dividends almost immediately.