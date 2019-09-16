Best Kitchen Knife Set

Some might be surprised at the marked difference between a quality set of kitchen knives and a cheap, off-brand set. Durability, wrist comfortability, and above all else, sharpness, are all key characteristics of a great knife set. The only question is — what’s stopping you from buying one of these sets for your kitchen? If it’s simply a lack of knowledge, that’s a good problem to have, because we have you covered. There are plenty of great, relatively inexpensive sets on the web that are just screaming your name. Let’s take a look at some of the best of them.

Best Overall Kitchen Knife Set

In terms of overall quality, the Zwilling J.A. Henckels 30782-000 TWIN Signature Knife Block Set is in a league of its own. The 19-piece set is made with a special formula steel. These precision-stamped blades are made with a three-rivet design for ultra-smooth cutting. They’re hand sharpened and polished, with a laser-controlled edge and a 15-degree angle on each side for maximum sharpness. To top it all off, the Friodur blades are all ice-hardened to an impressive 57 Rockwell hardness for ideal edge retention, making them a durable, sharp, and effective blade set for all types of projects in the kitchen.

Best Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set

If you’re looking for something of the stainless steel variation, the Cuisinart C77SS-15PK 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set is an inexpensive, yet highly effective set made of high carbon stainless steel, these blades maintain a high level of precision and accuracy when cutting your food. Each knife in the set is ergonomically designed for maximum grip comfort, and the precision-tapered ground blades are made to narrow gradually to create an incredibly sharp edge. They’re also dishwasher-friendly and come with a lifetime warranty, ensuring you’ll have these blades for a very long time.

Best Self-Sharpening Kitchen Knife Set

Sharpening a dull blade can be a bit of a chore for some — especially if you have an expensive set that requires expert sharpening. For that reason alone, the Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening 15-pc. Cutlery Knife Block Set is a great purchase. The 15-knife set comes with a 4 1/2-inch paring knife, a six-inch utility knife, a six-inch serrated utility knife, a seven-inch santoku, an eight-inch chef’s knife, a pair of kitchen shears, eight standard steak knives, and a sharpening knife block for easy, quick touch-ups. The triple-riveted handles make for a comfortable, secure grip, and each handle is labeled accordingly, so you can easily tell which knife is which while they’re still in the block.