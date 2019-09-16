Best Invisible Fence for Dogs

Provide your dog with the ability to run around your yard, chase a squirrel, or go to the bathroom on their own when you install an invisible fence. Owning a home with a yard is a great environment for a pet and if you’re lucky enough to have room for your pup to get some laps in, think about letting them do so by adding an invisible fence. The fence will keep your dog contained to the area you want them to be, but also give them flexibility to get their daily exercise in or enjoy the beautiful outdoors. If you’re looking for the right option for your home, or one to go along with your pet entry door, check out the three we’ve hand selected below and open up the outside of your home to your dog.

Largest Area for Invisible Fence

While the standard area for an invisible fence is 1/3 acre, the SportDOG Brand In-Ground Fence Systems can cover a lot more. The containment kit is easy to install and covers up to 1 1/3 acres of land for one dog. It can be expanded to cover 100 acres with additional kits (sold separately). The layouts you can make are fully up to you. The collar is waterproof, uses a 9-Volt battery that will last up to 12 months and can fit dogs 10 pounds of heavier. It will give a beep tone initially and then a vibration as a warning if the pet is nearing the edge of the perimeter before moving to one of the four stimulation levels you can choose for your dog.

Best Invisible Fence for Multiple Dogs

If you have more than one good boy or girl, the Extreme Dog Fence Second Generation may be right for you. You can set up your system to work with one dog or as many as five and it can be expanded from a 500′ standard grade fence to a 2500′ standard grade fence. With a one dog system, you’ll receive three antennas, 20 gauge high tensile boundary wire, a digital transmitter, training flags, splice kits, and the collar receiver. It includes a one year warranty and the entire fence is waterproof and can be submerged up to 10 feet deep.

Best Invisible Fence for Any Size Dog

No matter how big or small your dog is, the PetSafe Stubborn Dog In-Ground Fence can work for them. The collar is adjustable and fits dogs eight pounds or larger and with neck sizes six to 28 inches. It covers up to 1/3 of an acre and it has four adjustable levels of static correction. This is a great set for hearing-impaired dogs, as there is a vibration warning setting rather than only a tone warning setting. The transmitter has a power adapter and you can add multiple dogs to this system by just getting more collars. You can customize the system to your house and your dog.