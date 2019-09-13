Best Portable Massage Table

Everybody could use a massage at some point. So whether you’re in the business of giving massages or receiving them, you’ll need a place to relax. A portable massage table will help you master your latest side gig of being a masseuse, have your own muscles eased, or allow you to alleviate stress for your partner. Rather than spending substantial money on each individual trip to the massage parlor, purchasing your own table saves you cash in the long run. Plus, laying on top of a bed or on the floor to have someone work on your muscles isn’t ideal. Take a look at the three massage tables we’ve hand picked for you, so you can feel better or make someone else feel better easier.

Best Massage Table Set

When you purchase the Sierra Comfort All Inclusive Portable Massage Table, you’re getting a great set. Along with the table, you’ll be receiving a face cradle, face cushion, carry bag, sheet set, and a threaded support bar, all backed by a two-year limited warranty. The tabletop measures 73″ x 28″ and the height is adjustable between 25.5″ and 33.5″. It weighs 31 pounds and can support up to 400 pounds. The tabletop is made from two inches of high density foam deck and the PU leather upholstery is water and oil resistant.

Best Long Massage Table

If you’re in the market for an extended table, then the Saloniture Professional Portable Folding Massage Table is right for you. This table measures 84″ in length with the headrest and 37″ wide with the armrests. The rests and tabletop are constructed with two inches of thick, high density foam while the pillow is three inches thick. All of the accessories can be stored in the table when you are transporting it. It locks securely with two professional clamps and has two handles to make carrying more simple. It can handle up to 450 pounds of force.

Best Value Massage Table

For those looking for a great deal on a table, look no further than the BestMassage Portable Massage Bed. This table is made from high quality beechwood with reinforced corner blocks for added stability. It measures 73″ x 28″ with adjustable height between 24″ and 33″. It weighs only 28 pounds and is easy to clean, as the PVC leather is soft and durable. The head rest has an ergonomic feel to cradle your face. It comes with a carrying case and setting it up takes little time. The table supports up to 450 pounds and the wide, metal hinges allow it to be folded quickly. There is also a humanized hand pallet to rest your arms on when you are face down.