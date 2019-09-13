For many people, taking a multivitamin in the morning is an everyday ritual. Unfortunately, not everybody enjoys the process of swallowing a pill whole — but that’s why gummy vitamins were created. If you’re someone who wants to get their daily recommended source of vitamins without swallowing a huge pill, this is the route to take. And no, they’re not exclusively for kids — they’re marketed just as much for adults as they are for children. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best gummy vitamins on the market for men, women, and children, so everybody can look forward to taking their vitamins in the morning — not the opposite.

Best Gummy Vitamin for Men

For adult men over 50, the Centrum MultiGummies Men 50+ (90Count) Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement Gummies are an excellent choice. The 90-count bottle provides men with brain, eye, muscle, and energy metabolism support. Considered the number one men’s multivitamin by physicians, these Centrums are a great source of the essential micronutrient Vitamins D3, E, B6, and B12. They also provide advanced immune system support with antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Zinc. To top it all off, they’re gluten-free and made with real fruit flavors. You’ll find no artificial flavoring here.

Best Gummy Vitamin for Women

Women, on the other hand, need a slightly different cocktail of vitamins for their daily multivitamin. The SmartyPants Women’s Formula Daily Gummy Vitamins are a great option. This pack comes with 180 gummt vitamins with a recommended dosage of six vitamins per day. The gummies contain a variety of uber-important ingredients such as Beta Carotene, Vitamin B6, Vitamin K2, and Choline in addition to Omega 3 Fish Oil (DHA/EPA), Methyl B12, CoQ10, Vitamin K, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, and biotin for healthy hair, skin, and nails. They’re also completely non-GMO, with no artificial sweeteners or coloring. After taking these vitamins for a few short days, you’ll likely garner a renewed sense of energy and overall health.

Best Gummy Vitamin for Kids

Flintstones vitamins are a staple of childhood for many of us, and they’ve apparently made them even better. Flintstones Gummies Children’s Multivitamins are a great option for children who don’t like the traditional, chalky Flintstones chewable vitamins. Considered pediatricians’ number one brand choice for children’s chewable vitamins, children as young as two years old can start taking these gummies. The fruit-flavored gummies contain a number of nutrients and vitamins for renewed energy, bone health, immune system and eye support, and overall wellness. They’re also free of artificial ingredients like aspartame, high fructose corn syrup, soy allergens, dairy, eggs, fish/shellfish allergens, and artificial flavors, sweeteners, and colors, so you can give them to your child absolutely worry-free.