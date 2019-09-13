A long week full of huge iPhone news has finally come to a close, but not before we toss you a few more free apps for you to download in anticipation of your upcoming iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. Plus, if you hurry, you might be able to snag a few of the free app’s from yesterday’s post, as at least a few are still free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.

Animatix – Photo Animation

Normally $1.99.

Set your photos in motion. Animatix turns your photos into captivating animations and cartoons. It uses real-world animation techniques to breathe life into your still photos, adding motion that makes their edges and color come alive. Choose from 24 animation styles, then make your animations pop with any of Animatix’s many unique cartoon, comic, sketch and art effects. Fine-tune your results to get the perfect look and share your creations as GIFs, videos, or Live Photos. • Choose from 24 different animation styles • Make your animations pop with various cartoon, comic, sketch and art effects • Fine-tune your animations for the perfect look • Create GIFs, videos, and Live Photos from your animations • Turn off animation to save expressive still photos • Share directly to Facebook, Instagram, and more

Download Animatix – Photo Animation

Audit Anything Pro

Normally $5.99.

Audit Anything Pro is the easiest and fastest way to create professional audit reports on your iPhone or iPad. This app is great for individuals or teams, allowing you to manage your projects in an easy and convenient way. With Audit Anything Pro, you can manage site audits from the convenience of your phone, without having to wait until you’re at your computer. Now you can focus on your work, without worrying about creating reports back at the office. Audit Anything Pro lets you document issues with titles, descriptions, multiple photos, and free text. You can also annotate issue photos, and add arrows and shapes to highlight problematic areas and make things clearer in your reports. Create and share professional PDF reports with a click of a button. Customize report terms and add your auditing company details. Main Features: • Add multiple photos per issue • Annotate issue photos, add arrows, shapes and free text • Create and share PDF reports • Customize report terms • Create unlimited projects and issues • Set clients info using your device Address Book

Download Audit Anything Pro

Backup My Contacts Easy

Normally $0.99.

Backup your iPhone or iPad contacts in a secure and easy way with no hassle! Exported contacts can be restored by opening the attached file on your mobile device. Backup My Contacts Easy is the easiest way to backup and restore your contacts directly from your iOS device. You can backup all your contacts or select individual contacts and send yourself a VCard (.vcf) attachment via email or any other supported app! All your contacts can easily be restored at any time by simply opening the file! App Features: • Backup your entire contacts book • Pick individual contacts to back up • View backup history and export again! • Easy and simple to use! *** Important *** After exporting your backup file, please check your inbox and make sure that the message arrived with the exported VCard file. some service providers might prevent an attachment in case the file is too large.

Download Backup My Contacts Easy

Metal Weight Calculator. PRO

Normally $1.99.

This app is created for true professionals! Quick, easy and comfortable to find rolled metal length-based weight, or weight-based length. There is nothing in excess – only the most popular metal profiles and types. There is also an opportunity to create Your own materials. Any calculation may be saved in “favorites” section. Choose preferable measuring units and make calculations at any time convenient for You without the need to connect to the Internet! – most popular profiles – basic metal types – create your own materials – several variants of measuring units – possibility to save the results – no advertising banners – internet is not needed

Download Metal Weight Calculator. PRO

Night Vision (Photo & Video)

Normally $4.99.

The application takes real pictures and videos at the lowest luminosity without any additional appliances on iPhone. Sophisticated algorithm was developed during 4 years – now you can judge the result! The new Maximal Amplification Mode – culmination of our Research and Development team, utilises a breakthrough technology, pushing all the computing and hardware abilities of your phone to the limit, thus producing an outstanding effect. Our team is continuously working to optimize and enhance application’s image processing core. The application works without any delays and lags. During the photo/video recording you can dynamically change camera sensitivity to achieve the best result as well as set any 1-8x zoom simultaneous to the recoding. The application has own library to organise photos and videos, and share them on the Facebook, DropBox and Twitter. •Amplification mode picker •Amplifier picker •Colour saturation picker •Green amplification mode •Fast exposure •Front, rear camera •Led light •HD photo video mode •Focus refresh button •8x zoom •Built In library •Photo video slider •E-mail photo video share •Facebook photo video share •Twitter photo video share •Dropbox photo video share

Download Night Vision (Photo & Video)

Red Flags – Accounting Fraud

Normally $0.99.

Red Flags, is designed to have you take on the role of an auditor in a company. You will be tasked to encounter, identify and solve red flag issues pertaining to Accounting Fraud through a series of “Investigative Trials” The game will cover the following learning objectives: 1. Highlighting the principles of governance, risk and control 2. Identifying and analyze potential fraudulent activities 3. Suggesting suitable control plans to detect and prevent potential fraudulent activities

Download Red Flags – Accounting Fraud