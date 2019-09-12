Weather permitting, there’s nothing better than tossing back a few cold ones in your patio or outdoor cabana. It’s both relaxing, and, in a sense, rewarding, especially after a day of work. But in order to properly hydrate, or technically, dehydrate yourself, you’re going to need a solid patio cooler to store your beverages. Of course, you can always go with a classic plastic cooler or a giant metal bin filled with ice, but those might not quite fit the aesthetic that you’re going for. Plus, depending on the model, they can be quite the pain in the rear end to lug around. So here are some of the best patio coolers we were able to find for you. Because nobody deserves a warm cold one.

Best Patio Cooler With Wheels

If you’re looking for an easily transportable patio cooler, the Suncast Resin Wicker Outdoor Cooler with Wheels is a great choice. This is your classic plastic cooler, only enhanced stylistically to provide adequate decor for any outdoor area. Made of durable plastic, this cooler comes with a fully functional hinged lid for easy access, along with an extra cabinet below the cooler to store any ancillary items or simply more beverages. And with dimensions of 20″ x 22″ x 34″, there’s more than enough room to store beverages for both yourself and your company.

Best Patio Cooler Table

For something that doubles as both a stylish cooler and a little table for your drinks, you’re going to want the Keter 7.5-Gal Cool Bar Rattan Style Outdoor Patio Pool Cooler Table. Upon first glance, you have a decorative table. However, the lid has the ability to extend upwards into a table that lies ten inches above the rim. With a 7.5-gallon drink storage capacity capable of handling up to 40 12 oz. cans with a generous amount of ice, this has robust storage capabilities despite its relatively small size. It also comes with a drainage plug for easy clean-up, making it a highly versatile and indispensable item for your patio.

Best Stainless Steel Patio Cooler

Now if you’re looking for something with a bit more size, storage, and durability, the TRINITY TXK-0802 Stainless Steel Cooler with Shelf is the perfect option. Made with high-quality 304-grade stainless steel to go along with a dark bronze speckled finish on the lid, shelf, and legs, this cooler looks great and is built to last. And with an 80 quart/20 gallon/96 aluminum can capacity, an attached bottle opener and cap catcher, extra storage space, and three casters for easy maneuvering, this cooler is as heavy-duty as it gets.