Every good kitchen needs a reliable sink. That’s not opinion, it’s fact — almost everything you do in a kitchen either starts or ends with the sink. The faucet is perhaps the most important facet of a sink. I dare you to say that five times fast. In all seriousness though, having a high-quality, sharp-looking faucet can make all the difference from both an aesthetic and functionality standpoint. While many people opt for an inexpensive faucet that will simply get the job done, that’s not always the most prudent idea. Here, we’ll take a look at some of the best kitchen faucets for your home, period. Quality should never be underestimated.

Best Kitchen Faucet

If you’re looking for a durable, versatile, and high-powered sink faucet, then the Moen 7594SRS Arbor One-Handle Pulldown Kitchen Faucet Featuring Power Boost and Reflex has your name written all over it. First off, it’s super easy to maintain and clean, thanks to its spot-resistant stainless steel that helps resist water spots and fingerprints. With Moen’s exclusive Boost Power technology, it’s one of the more powerful faucets on the market, which helps clean things faster and quicker — whether its dishes, vegetables or your hands. It’s built with a flexible design and is totally retractable, helping you clean from a variety of positions. It’s also backed with a limited lifetime warranty, essentially ensuring your faucet will a staple of your kitchen for years to come.

Best Smart Kitchen Faucet

For tech junkies who prefer everything to be “smart,” the Delta Faucet Trinsic VoiceIQ Single-Handle Touch Kitchen Sink Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Alexa and Google Assistant Voice Activated is perhaps the most intuitive, technologically-advanced sink faucet on the market. You can utilize a voice-enabled home device like Google Assistant or Alexa (sold separately) to do your work for you. Not only can you command it to turn on, but you can give it commands like “fill coffee pot” to pour exact, metered amounts of water. It also features touch-on, touch-off technology, so you can simply touch any part of the faucet and it will automatically turn on or off. It might be a little pricier than your standard faucet, but with features like this, it’s well worth it.

Best Value Kitchen Faucet

If you’re looking for something a bit less expensive, and understandably so, the KOHLER K-596-VS Simplice High-Arch Single-Hole or Three-Hole, Single Handle, Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet is a reasonably priced faucet that doesn’t give anything away, in terms of quality. This pull-down faucet features a three-function spray head that includes Boost, Stream, and Sweep Sway technologies, making your life easier when it comes to cleaning different objects. And with magnetic docking, a durable build and lasting finish meant for longevity, this is one of the best bang-for-your-buck purchases when it comes to kitchen faucets.