Whether you’re a battle-tested adult or a bright-eyed young kid, we can all agree — bean bag chairs are frigging awesome. You don’t have to be a kid to revel in a comfort zone that is unlike any other chair. They’re great for watching movies, reading a good book, or literally just laying around on a lazy Sunday. Of course, there are tons of different bean bag chairs out in the world in all different shapes, sizes, and colors. But which are the best? Well, we help you answer that age old question. Here are some of the best bean bag chairs you can find on the web. And don’t worry about shipping concerns — they’ll be just as comfy as anything you’ll find in a store.

Best Traditional Bean Bag Chair

For your standard bean bag sac, you can’t go wrong with the Big Joe 659 Lenox Fuf Foam Filled Bean Bag. The extra-large sac is filled with high-quality, comfortable foam material, and it’s super easy to re-fluff, making for long-lasting comfort. It’s available in a variety of colors, so you can pretty much match it with any type of room. Best of all, you’re supporting a great cause when you buy from Big Joe — all of their products are designed and filled in a USA-based zero-landfill certified facility, while 10% of their profits are donated to charity. It’s a win-win-win for all parties involved.

Best Memory Foam Bean Bag Chair

If you’re somebody who revels in the long-standing memory foam craze — and understandably so — this Giant 5′ Memory Foam Furniture Bean Bag from Chill Sack is the perfect purchase for you. This 60 x 60 x 34-inch bean bag chair is great for anybody in the house. With a removable, double-stitched, microsuede fiber cover that’s machine washable, it’s ultra-comfortable and super easy to maintain. It’s filled with shredded pieces of memory foam, making it super soft, yet firm enough to maintain its shape. This high-quality chair is durable and made in the U.S., making it a great investment for years to come.

Best Bean Bag Chair for Kids

If you want something smaller and kid-friendly for your child, the WEKAPO Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair for Kids is a great option. It acts as both a chair and a storage bin for your child’s stuffed animals. Technically speaking, it’s not a bean bag chair as much as it is a storage sac, but it functions the same. Plus, it can hold up to 100 animals, making it a great option for keeping the house tidy and relatively toy-free. The YKK zipper makes for easy and safe access, so it’s not like you’ll be depriving your child of their toys.