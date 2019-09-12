Best Adjustable Bed Base

Watching TV in bed remains a staple of many people’s nightly routine before they go to sleep. However, watching TV or reading a book — two typically relaxing things — can be quite uncomfortable when it’s done in a traditional bed. Neck pain, back issues, and other problems can arise when you’re artificially propped up in bed. However, an adjustable bed base can make all the difference when it comes to comfortability in bed. While many may think a mechanically adjustable bed base is a little too pricey, they’re actually pretty reasonable, considering their capabilities. Let’s look through some of them and you can be the judge.

Best Solo Adjustable Bed Base

For those looking for a quality adjustable bed base for themselves, the LUCID L300 Adjustable Bed Base is a great choice. First off, it’s super easy to assemble, with an estimated total assembly time of fewer than five minutes. It’s capable of individually lifting part of your body, with an independent head incline of 0 – 60 degrees and a foot incline of 0 – 45 degrees. And with wireless charging stations on each side of the bed, a wireless remote with a built-in flashlight, and programmable memory option for your favorite bed position, you have everything you need for maximum comfort.

Best Value Adjustable Bed Base

If you want to opt for something a bit less expensive but still boasts a number of advanced capabilities, the Classic Brands Adjustable Comfort Upholstered Adjustable Bed Base with Massage, Wireless Remote, Three Leg Heights, and USB Ports is a no-brainer. Not only does this serve as an adjustable base bed with programmable positions, but it also comes with built-in head and foot massage capabilities, USB ports for charging, and a wireless remote. The three-speed dual head and foot massage can be a lifesaver after a long day of work, and the base itself is ultra-quiet when changing modes, speeds, or bed positions. The base supports up to 1,000 lbs, making it a durable, versatile, and comfortable option for a super reasonable price.

Best Bed Base and Mattress Combo

For those planning on getting a new mattress entirely — typically an adjustable bed base requires a memory foam or latex model anyway — the LUCID L300 Split King Adjustable Bed Base with LUCID 12 Inch Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress is the perfect combo option. This bed is perfect for couples who prefer different options at once — one could be sleeping on their back while the other is upright and watching television. The mattress itself is very comfortable and helps promote sleep. as it’s made of memory foam infused with bamboo charcoal and aloe vera, which helps eliminate unwanted odors, wick away moisture, and contour to your body when you sleep, giving you the ultimate bedtime comfort.