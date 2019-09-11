‘Stranger Things’ breakout star Millie Bobbie Brown has a new project in the works for Netflix

Stranger Things is one of the best shows you can stream right now — Netflix made three seasons so far, and a fourth is in development — and the young actress who plays one of the heroes of the horror series is easily the show’s biggest breakout star. Fans of the series probably know who I’m talking about; British actress Millie Bobbie Brown, who plays Eleven on the show. Earlier this year, Brown was rumored to be in the running for a part in Marvel’s upcoming MCU film The Eternals, although she denied any involvement and Marvel never confirmed her as an addition to the growing cast of stars in the superhero movie. But Brown is already developing an original Netflix show together with sister Paige Brown, according to a recent announcement from the streaming company.

While the eyes of the tech world were focused on Apple’s iPhone 11 event on Tuesday, Netflix announced plans to develop a new original show. A Time Lost, as it’s called, is based on an original story penned by the Brown sisters.

Millie will also produce the show, in addition to getting a writing nod alongside her sister and Anna Klassen, who’s attached to adapt the story. Paige Brown, meanwhile, will executive produce the film. From the looks of it, we’re talking about a movie with the following synopsis: “A long-standing feud between two Long Island families comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.” Little else is known about the movie, for the time being.

“We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down,” the Brown sisters said in a statement. “It’s been a labor of love, literally.”

Netflix didn’t reveal a launch date for A Time Lost, but it’s far too early for that anyway.