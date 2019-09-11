The specs just leaked for the iPhone 11 Pro’s biggest Android rival

Now that the iPhone 11 and its Pro counterparts are official, Apple’s biggest rivals will soon unveil its brand new devices that will compete directly with the new iPhones. We’re looking at the Pixel 4 from Google and the OnePlus 7T series from OnePlus. But it’s Huawei that’s making the most important iPhone 11 rival of the year, the Mate 30 Pro that will be announced next week. The phone was already featured in several leaks, but we’ve got a bunch of new discoveries about Huawei’s upcoming flagship for you, including the phone’s specs sheet.

Why is the Mate 30 Pro more appealing than the other new Android flagships launching next month? Well, we’ve got three very good reasons. First, the Mate 30 Pro is the only Android phone that will feature processors built on the same architecture as the A13 Bionic chipset that’s powering the iPhone 11 phones. Second, the Huawei phone will deliver a camera system that will likely be among the best out there. Third, Huawei took plenty of risks with the Mate 20 Pro last year, and it’s likely it’ll do the same thing with the Mate 30 Pro this year — that means we’re going to see features unavailable on other devices from the competition, like an exciting new waterfall display.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at some tweets from a person who goes by the name @Rodent950, who posted pictures of the alleged Mate 30 retail box as well as the phone’s full specs and features.

First up, it’s the retail box seen in the following images that lists some of the phone’s hardware:

The Mate 30 will be the cheaper version of the Mate 30 Pro, which will compete against the iPhone 11. According to the second image, the phone will feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Even more interesting is the following tweet, which lists the Mate 30 Pro’s main features:

The phone will feature as many as four distinct camera lenses on the back, including two 40-megapixel cameras (primary and wide-angle lens), an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a ToF sensor.

The front cameras will also support Huawei Face ID 2.0, which is faster and more secure 3D face recognition than the Mate 20 Pro. Other biometrics include an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as heart rate and “breathing rate” sensors. It’s unclear what that breathing rate sensor might accomplish. The Mate 30 Pro will feature the Kirin 990 5G chip that Huawei launched last week, a 7nm EUV chip just like the A13 Bionic. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of flash memory.

The same leaker posted a teaser for the Mate 30 Pro’s design, saying that creating screen protectors for waterfall displays will be rather tricky:

The Mate 30 series will be unveiled on September 19th in Munich, and it will be released in stores sometime in the weeks that follow.