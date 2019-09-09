Leaked official Pixel 4 promo video reveals the phone’s last remaining secrets

Google may have tried to contain the Pixel 4 leaks in previous months by actually confirming some of the phone’s main features, but the flood gates are officially open. In the past few days alone, we’ve seen quite a few Pixel 4 leaks. We saw the phone’s colors, we learned that it will feature a cool new Google Assistant trick, and now we’ve seen the first official Google promo for the handset. That’s right, the first Pixel 4 commercial is already here thanks to a huge leak, revealing the Pixel 4’s last remaining secrets just ahead of the launch of the Pixel 4’s biggest rival, the iPhone 11 series from Apple.

Found on Facebook and posted on Spanish-language blog ProAndroid, this Pixel 4 ad has no sound and the video quality could be a lot better, but it still does a great job giving us an idea of how Google will market the phone. The promo focuses on the new Project Soli gestures, the new Google Assistant features including its ability to hold a conversation for you, as well as the new camera features like improved low-light photography.

We get to see the white version of the Pixel 4 in the clip, a color option that has leaked a couple of times already. More importantly, we get to see the front side of the handset, which features a “classic” smartphone design complete with large top and bottom bezels that have no place on a flagship smartphone in 2019. The top one is slightly bigger than the chin because it packs a bunch of components including the selfie cam, the 3D face recognition components, and the Soli radar. Interestingly, the Pixel 4’s 3D face recognition support isn’t demoed in this particular promo video.

The new phone is made “the Google way” and it will likely launch in early October ahead of its release later in the month. That means we still have quite a bit of waiting to do, but you can watch this leaked promo video right here: