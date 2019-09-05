Best Stainless Steel Set of Pots and Pans

The fact of the matter is: your old cookware set just isn’t cutting it anymore. What you need is a reliable and sturdy set that is also sleek and will endure through many meals. You can’t go wrong with a stainless steel set of pots and pans if you’re looking to either get rid of your old set or starting a kitchen of your own. Stainless steel doesn’t rust and will last for a long time. These pots and pans work on gas or electric stove tops, giving you plenty of versatility. We’ve highlighted three of the best sets out there to give you a head start when it comes to finding a solid bunch of pots and pans.

Best 10-Piece Set

For those of us who live in an apartment, a 10-piece set of cookware is a great start to building your own kitchen. The Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans Set can provide you with just about all that you’ll need moving forward. You’ll get an 8-inch and a 10-inch frying pan, a 1.5-quart and a 2.5-quart sauce pan with covers, a 3-quart sauté pan with cover and 6-quart stock pot with a cover. The impact bonded aluminum base provides fast and even heating. All of the pans have long handles that are double riveted and stay cool even when the pan is hot. There are fill lines to make measuring simple and the covers have built-in holes, so it turns into a colander and draining liquid is easy.

Best 13-Piece Set

With a 13-piece set of pots and pans, you get more of a heavy-duty array of cookware, so you can get creative on the stove. The Cuisinart FCT-13 French Classic Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 13-Piece Cookware Set is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, meaning they are confident you’ll have this for a long time. With this set, you’ll receive 1.5-quart and a 2.5-quart sauce pans with covers, a 3-quart sauté pan with cover, an 8-inch and a 10-inch French skillet, a 4.5-quart Dutch oven with cover, an 8-quart stock pot with cover and a 24-cm pasta insert that fits with the stock pot. The set ships in certified packaging, so you likely won’t get any with dings or scratches.

Best 17-Piece Set

When you get a 17-piece set, you really needed to outfit your kitchen. Luckily, the Duxtop SSIB-17 Professional 17 Pieces Cookware Set has you covered. The set is constructed with 18/10 grade stainless steel with heavy gauge impact-bonded aluminum. This set comes with 8 and 9-inch frying pans, 1.6-quart and 2.5-quart sauce pans with lids, an 8.6-quart stock pot with a lid, a 4.2-quart casserole pot with lid, a 5.5-quart sauté pan with helper and lid, a 9.5-inch pasta basket and steam basket, plus a spatula, grill fork, and a spoon. The entire set is dishwasher safe and can be put in the oven for up to 550°F.