It’s never too early to start thinking about the summer. While summer technically isn’t over for a few more weeks, most people recognize Labor Day as the end. But that shouldn’t stop you from planning out how you are going to upgrade your backyard next year. If you’re going to be putting in a pool, you obviously know what kind of work that will entail. But once you’ve settled on the layout, you can start deciding on a filtration system and a pump. A pool pump helps you control the flow of water, making sure you’re getting clear water without any build up in it. Take a look at the three options below and get ready to dive in come Memorial Day.

Best Above Ground Pool Pump

Putting in an above ground pool requires less maintenance than an in-ground pool, but there are still plenty of steps you need to take. With the Intex Krystal Clear Sand Filter Pump for Above Ground Pools, you’ll be able to guarantee clean water. This 16-inch pump has all-natural sand that provides superb water filtration. It allows the owner to do six different functions including backwash, rinse and recirculate. It has a built-in 24-hour timer that will run the filter automatically, so you don’t have to run out there and press the button yourself. The pump flow rate is 3,000 gph and the system flow rate is 2,450 gph. The motor runs at 0.75 horsepower.

Best Single Speed Pool Pump

For a cost-effective option that will keep your water flowing and your bill low, check out the Pentair 340038 SuperFlo High Performance Single Speed Pool Pump. The 115/230-volt, single-phase pump runs at 1 horsepower. The interior flow design allows the pump to run silently, reducing hydraulic noise. It has an oversized strainer basket that extends the time in between cleanings. Plus, it has a see-through lid, so inspecting it won’t take long. The body is thick and the machine is built to last.

Best Pool Pump for Larger Pools

If you have a larger pool, you’ll need a pump with more horsepower. The Hayward SP2621X25 Super Pump boasts 2.5 horsepower, great for any in-ground pool. The self priming suction lifts up to eight feet above water level and provides you with faster service. It has a see-through cover, so you’ll know when the oversized basket needs to be emptied. The swinging knobs make accessing the strainer simple. The 230-volt motor works hard for a quieter operation. It isn’t difficult to install and will have you set up for the swimming season in no time.