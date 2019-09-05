Best Memory Foam Mattress for Light Sleepers

A bad nights sleep is a human’s mortal enemy, and unfortunately, it happens to the best of us. If you think you’ve tried everything to combat it to no avail, you must answer this one simple question — have you tried switching to a memory foam mattress? For light sleepers and nightly toss-and-turners, it could be just the solution to their sleeping woes. While memory foam mattress technology is hardly new, it has been evolving over the years. No longer do you have to spend thousands on a brand name Tempur-Pedic — there are tons of reasonably priced mattresses on the web today. Let’s look at some of the most comfortable — and possibly life-changing — models for you.

Best Memory Foam Mattress

In terms of the best overall memory foam mattress on Amazon, the Nectar Queen Mattress + 2 Pillows Included – Gel Memory Foam Mattress is in a league of its own. Nectar is a company o the rise, as it was rated as the fastest growing e-commerce company by Internet Retailer, and you can immediately see why after purchasing their memory foam mattress. Their mattresses are firm, yet comfortable, soft, and breathable, leading to a great night’s sleep no matter how much trouble you have catching some Z’s. The mattress itself stays cool, even in higher temperatures, which can be the ultimate difference in a good night’s sleep or not. Through Amazon, Nectar offers a 180 day, 100 percent risk-free trial for their mattresses, so you can get a full six months to test it out without having to commit. With two free premium Nectar pillows included in your purchase — a value of around $150 alone — this represents a fantastic, low-risk purchase for someone looking to make the switch to memory foam.

Best 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress

For a thick mattress that you can still sink into at night, the Zinus Ultima Comfort Memory Foam 12 Inch Mattress (Full Size) is a fantastic choice. The mattress contains three different types of foam for an optimal night’s sleep — three inches of memory foam, three inches of pressure-relieving comfort foam, and six inches of high-density base support foam. It’s made with the latest iteration of memory foam technology, BioFoam, which helps keep your mattress cool and fresh. It offers much needed support and comfort, and the Zinus is backed by a CertiPUR rating, meaning it has received a prestigious US Certification for durability, performance, and overall quality.

Best Value Memory Foam Mattress

In terms of value, the LUCID 10 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress is a total steal. The LUCID combines 2.5 inches of high-quality, ventilated, gel-infused memory foam surface with a 7.5-inch high-density foam base for maximum comfort and support. The memory foam helps contort to your body and, in turn, easing pressure points and helping relieve some of your chronic aches and pains. Plus, it helps you stay cool for the night. Between price and overall quality, you’re not getting a better deal than the LUCID, guaranteed.