New leak is our best look yet at 2019’s most powerful Android flagship

Huawei confirmed it’ll launch the Mate 30 series on September 19th, almost a month earlier than we expected, and just a day before Apple’s new iPhone 11 models hit stores. The Mate 30 Pro will be the star of the new Mate lineup, and one of the most important Android handsets of the second half of the year. The phone’s design and main features were leaked in earlier reports when we also got to see it in the wild, as Mate 30 Pro prototypes were photographed in China. But a new leak gives us our best look yet at Huawei’s new Mate flagship, revealing some of its best-kept secrets in the process.

Based on a “tricky CAD” file that was seemingly stolen from the factory where the new Mate 30 Pro will be made, the renders below were created by well-known leaker @OnLeaks and posted on PriceBaba. There’s a chance that a few details aren’t 100% details with this one, although it’s unclear what’s so tricky about the leak.

Image Source: PriceBaba

The Mate 30 Pro is supposed to feature an all-screen design with an iPhone X-like notch at the top, where 3D face recognition sensors and the selfie camera are placed. We’re also going to have thin bezels at the top and bottom of the waterfall display, and virtually nonexistent bezels on the sides.

Interestingly, the phone will only feature a single physical button on one side, a power button. Replacing the volume rockers is a touch-sensitive area above the power button that will be used to manage the volume.

Image Source: PriceBaba

On the back, there’s a circular camera module that contains four lenses, including two 40-megapixel sensors, and a separate flash. The phone doesn’t have a headphone jack, featuring only a USB-C port on the bottom, where the SIM tray is also located. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to feature a new Kirin 990 chip that Huawei will probably unveil later this week at IFA 2019, as well as 5G connectivity.

If there’s one thing to worry about when it comes to the Mate 30 Pro, it’s Google apps. A report said recently that the phone won’t feature any Google apps, not even the Play Store, as a result of the current US ban on Huawei devices.