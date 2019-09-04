HBO just announced when its new ‘Watchmen’ TV series will premiere

A few days ago, we learned the official launch date for one of the most anticipated new TV series of the year, Netflix’s The Witcher, but that’s hardly the only hot new show set to premiere this fall. HBO has a couple of brand new creations of its own, including His Dark Materials and Watchmen. The latter will surely sound familiar, especially if you’re a fan of the classic comics that Damon Lindelof has adapted for HBO. And it won’t be long before this new original series debuts on TV and HBO’s streaming services.

The official Twitter account for Watchmen posted this short teaser for the series, revealing that it will premiere on October 20th. A new episode will be released each week after that — this isn’t Netflix, after all.

Here’s the official synopsis for the 10-episode first season:

Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

Earlier this year, Amazon surprised us with an excellent superhero TV series called The Boys, a show we didn’t really see coming. Season 2 is already in the works since the first season ended up being so popular. Watchmen, on the other hand, has been on our radar for quite a while now, ever since Lindelof explained in a lengthy letter to fans why he chose to adapt this story for a TV series and transform it into something of his own.

Lindelof is obviously well-known for two other TV shows you may have heard of: Lost and The Leftovers. Regardless of how you feel about the way Lost ended, The Leftovers was an amazing experience from start to finish. And that’s why we have high expectations from HBO’s Watchmen.

Aside from Lindelof running the show, Watchmen also features a fantastic cast including Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Louis Gossett Jr., Frances Fisher, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Christie Amery.