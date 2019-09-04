There really is nothing more satisfying than putting on a pair of comfy slippers after a long day of work. Throw those bad boys on, kick your feet up on the recliner, and bam, you’re in a temporary paradise. Well this is all contingent on your age, we suppose, but you get the point. Every man needs a solid, if not spectacularly comfortable slipper to come home to. But not everyone likes the same slipper, of course. There are plenty of different styles that could particularly tickle one’s fancy. We’ll take a look at a variety of men’s slippers that should check the boxes for anybody who enjoys some good old fashioned comfort. But if you’re one of those people that wear their shoes until the moment they go to sleep, then you should probably stop scrolling.

Best Men’s Slipper for Style

If style is the name of the game, then the UGG Men’s Ascot Slipper might be tailor-made for you. These 100% genuine leather slippers are lined with dyed sheep’s fur originated in Australia for superior comfort. The UGGpure wool insole and lining helps naturally wick away moisture and, combined with the molded rubber outsole and water-resistant suede upper, makes these slippers great for both indoor and outdoor use. If you’re just using them to go outside and get the paper, that’s fine, but they’re also stylish enough to wear to run out to the store, bank, etc, when you’re too lazy to put on sneakers.

Best Memory Foam Men’s Slipper

Now if you’re a memory foam snob (join the club), then you should opt for the RockDove Men’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper. The outside is made of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, while the memory foam insole help contours to your foot, giving you Tempurpedic-esque comfort with every step. With a low-heel collar, these slippers are easy to slide on and off, plus anti-slip waterproof bottom grips help you keep your footing when you’re getting out of the shower or stepping outside to get the mail. If you’re in the market for an inexpensive, convenient, and ultra-comfortable memory foam slipper, these should be at the very top of your list.

Best Men’s Moccasin Slipper

For fans of the classic moccasin slipper, look no further than the Minnetonka Men’s Pile Lined Hardsole Slipper, one of, if not the most well-known and trustworthy brands of moccasins out there today. On the market since 1946, the Minnetonka moccasin slippers are crafted with high-quality materials like suede leather, moosehide, and deerskin, to go along with pure sheepskin lining for comfort. They’re highly durable and versatile, as you can wear them both indoors and out, which makes these a great purchase not only for around the house, but for everyday footwear, in general.