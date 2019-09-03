You know that record collection your dad stores in the basement that hasn’t been touched in years? Well, vinyl is back and the vintage look is cool again. With a lot of popular artists selling their albums on vinyl again, you will need a way to play those hit records. While you could dust off your parents’ old record player (if it still works), why not check out any of these state of the art machines? With built-in speakers or USB and Bluetooth compatibility, you can find an upgraded record player that helps you enjoy both your music with classic tunes. Plus, there are even players that help you take old records and convert them to digital music files. So take a look at the options we’ve highlighted below and blend the old with the new.

Best Record Player for Vinyl Conversion

If you want to consolidate your record collection and keep all the files digitally, you can do so with the help of the ION Audio Max LP. This three-speed turntable plays at 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM, letting you play any record in your collection. This has a USB port that allows you to plug it into your computer and, with the included ION Audio EZ conversion software, save your tracks onto your PC. It also has a 1/8-inch Aux input to play back from cassette or CD players. The standard RCA outputs can connect to virtually any external speakers.

Best Bluetooth Record Player

Providing you the option of connecting to up to eight Bluetooth devices at once, the Audio Technica AT-LP60-BT Turntable has built-in memory capacity for quick connections. You’ll be able to play 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records on this fully automatic belt-drive player. It will wirelessly connect to Bluetooth devices, such as headphones or speakers, giving you optimal sound quality. It features a dual magnet phono cartridge with a replaceable diamond stylus and the platter is made from anti-resonance aluminum to minimize vibrations. The player comes with two output adapter cables.

Best Record Player with Built-In Speakers

In a professional and vintage-style of brown, the WOCKODER Record Player is an ideal fit in any home. This portable, wireless player has built-in speakers and allows you to connect via Bluetooth to play music from your phone. It supports three different listening speeds (33 1/3, 45, 78 RPM) and can play three different sizes of record (7″, 10″, 12″). The turntable base has a spring to provide shock absorption, so your records won’t skip a beat. It also comes with a removable dust cover that protects your machine and your records.