Best Guitar Pick Accessories

It’s difficult to shred on an electric guitar or create a soulful and soothing melody on an acoustic guitar without a guitar pick. A guitar pick allows you to pluck the strings in just the right way and especially helps you when you want to pick up the tempo. It saves your fingers from getting cut up and gets the precise strum you desire. But while picks are made for guitars (and to be an awesome souvenir for fans in the front row of concerts), there are a few products out there that are made to support them. We’ve found three awesome accessories for guitar picks that will help you change the history of rock forever. Okay, maybe not. But they are cool.

Best Guitar Strap for Picks

An easy place to keep your picks, so you’ll have them readily available when you need to play is in the ProTec Guitar Strap. This strap has leather ends and is designed to fit most electric and acoustic guitars with two strap buttons. The end pin holes are meant to attach the strap to your guitar, so it’ll stay secure. Built into the strap is a pick pocket, so you can store your picks in the strap. There are no metal parts of the strap to potentially scratch your guitar.

Best Pick Maker

If you want to be able to create your own guitar picks, then the Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch is a perfect choice for you. With this purchase, you’ll get the pick punch, a leather pick holder key chain and 15 starter strips that measure 0.71mm, good for making 100 picks. The punch is made from heavy duty construction and the stainless steel blade lets you make uniform and smooth picks out of just about anything you want. Turn your old credit cards, driver’s license, hotel room keys or any other type of plastic into a pick. It doesn’t take much effort to craft a pick as it has essentially the same mechanics as a stapler.

Best Value Pick Holder

Meant to fit easily in your pocket or on your guitar, the Dunlop Pickholder is as simple as it gets. You’ll get three pick holders in a pack, each of which are spring loaded to help you retrieve your pick easier and make sure the next pick slides up to the top. They all have adhesive on the back, allowing you to stick it wherever you’d like to keep it. The pick just slides into the comfortable slot, made from black plastic. You can fit a few picks in each holder.