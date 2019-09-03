Google just released Android 10

As expected, Google rolled out Android 10 on Tuesday for all Pixel devices. The release date wasn’t shared ahead of time, but Canadian mobile carrier Rogers let the secret slip by including the date in its public schedule of OS updates. The schedule listed the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a, as well as their XL counterparts. Every phone was set to receive “Android Q” (which has since been renamed Android 10) on September 3rd.

Google’s own smartphones are always the first to receive new versions of the Android mobile operating system, so if you own a Pixel, you can start downloading Android 10 right now. Everyone else will have to wait, though there have been hints that the OnePlus 7 Pro will update to Android 10 today as well.

One of the major storylines surrounding Android 10 is actually its name. For the first time in years, Google isn’t giving the latest version of Android a clever, dessert-themed handle. While the team is still using names of sweets internally during the development process, the public releases will now simply carry a number.

As a major numbered release, Android 10 is packed with new features, significant changes, bug fixes, and more, but there are a few additions that stand out. One is the new official Dark Theme, which is the system-wide dark mode that Android fans have been requesting for years. Google is also giving you more control over your privacy, as Android 10 includes the ability to decide when you want an app to access your location.

Android 10 is also a step into the future, as it is built for 5G networks and foldable devices. As more flagships phones launch with 5G capabilities and flexible displays, new software will be necessary to support these standards. Android 10 will be the building block upon which much of this software is built.