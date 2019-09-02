The best iPhone 11 rival of 2019 will launch just one day before Apple’s new iPhones are released

Apple a few days ago sent out invitations for the iPhone 11 press conference, confirming rumors that said the event would take place on September 10th. iPhone 11 preorders will likely start on September 13th and the phones will ship to consumers a week later, on September 20th. Apple is yet to confirm these dates, but the company has stuck to the same iPhone launch playbook for years, so we’re pretty confident in that timeline. With that in mind, smartphone buyers who are not sure whether to choose Android or iOS this fall should be happy to hear the most important new Android handset of the year will be unveiled on September 19th, just a few days after Apple’s keynote.

That’s the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, of course, part of the Mate 30 series. The device has been featured in several rumors so far, and it’s the successor of one of the best phones of 2018, the Mate 20 Pro, which packed a few features unseen on any of its Android rivals at the time.

The Mate 30 Pro will feature a waterfall display, several rumors said over the summer, which is a curved display similar to the Galaxy S or Note screens, but with more extreme curvature on both sides. The phone’s signature feature is supposed to be the rear camera, which might incorporate up to four different sensors and support additional camera features, including an improved video recording mode.

Rumors a few weeks ago said the Mate 30 series would be unveiled on September 19th in Munich, Germany, and the company has now confirmed the event on Twitter.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

The clip above teases the phone’s camera abilities as well as the new design of the camera module on the back. The phone is supposed to feature a circular camera module that will replace the square design of the Mate 20 Pro. If there’s one reason to worry about the Mate 30 Pro, it’s Google support. Because of the US government’s ban on Huawei devices, the Mate 30 Pro might not ship with Google apps preinstalled, which could be devastating news to some Android fans.

That said, by launching the new Mate flagship closer to the iPhone, Huawei is certainly putting some pressure on Apple, especially when it comes to the Chinese market. The Mate 20 series was unveiled on October 16th last year, more than a month after the iPhone XS keynote.