Watch live streaming video as Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 5 storm, makes landfall

Hurricane Dorian is now the most powerful storm on the planet, meeting all the criteria for weather experts to declare it a Category 5 hurricane. With the potential to devastate the East Coast of the United States, the storm has prompted evacuations and forced many local governments to declare states of emergency before it even arrives.

The outer bands of the storm are just beginning to whip against the Florida coast, and things are sure to get messy in a hurry. For weather watchers who are interested in the storm’s progress, a number of live streams from coastal locations are currently up and running, and they’ll remain on as long as their respective locations have power and working internet connections.

Dorian is expected to strike the Florida coast with force within hours, having already wreaked havoc across the Bahamas. Forecasts suggest it will travel up the coastline, eventually affecting Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina over the next several days.

The live streams that are currently available show relatively clear skies (at least for the moment), which is to be expected with the most powerful parts of the hurricane still miles out to sea. Still, you can already see winds picking up and thick clouds on the horizon in several of the shots from the Surfline stream, which hops between several cameras positioned along beaches across Florida:

There’s also a high-resolution camera set up in Dayton Beach, will is in the hurricane’s path based on recent forecasts:

As with any storm as large as Dorian, power outages are expected to be widespread, and there’s a good chance that some or all of the cameras could go offline once things start to really pick up.

If you’re in the path of this dangerous storm, prioritize your safety above all else and, if possible, consider following any evacuation recommendations from local authorities.