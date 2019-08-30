An insider from a major wireless carrier just leaked Apple’s iPhone 11 release date

Apple this week sent out invitations for its upcoming media event where the company will introduce its brand new iPhone 11 lineup. Set to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 10, Apple is widely expected to introduce three brand new iPhone models that will provide incremental improvements over its 2018 lineup.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a few credible rumors regarding when Apple’s new iPhone models might hit store shelves. And while nothing is ever 100% official until Apple confirms it, a new report from MacRumors all but confirms that iPhone 11 pre-orders will open up on September 13 with a worldwide launch set for Friday, September 20.

Specifically, MacRumors received word regarding the iPhone 11 release date from an inside source who works at a major carrier. In the past, folks working at wireless carriers have proven to be reliable sources of information with respect to pre-order and release date information. Further, the September 13 pre-order date and September 20 release date align perfectly with launch schedules on previous iPhone models.

As to what we can expect from Apple’s iPhone lineup this year, we’re likely to see a 6.1-inch iPhone 11 with an LCD display alongside two OLED models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays. The most intriguing model, though, will certainly be the 6.5-inch model as it will ship with a triple-lens camera scheme.

Flagship devices from the likes of Google and Samsung have really upped the ante when it comes to mobile photography, so we can only assume that Apple’s 2019 iPhone flagship — which may be called the iPhone 11 Pro Max — will take things to the next level. To this point, we’ve recently seen rumblings that the iPhone 11 will boast a feature similar to the jaw-dropping Night Sight mode Google rolled out on its line of Pixel smartphones.

As for other iPhone 11 features worth mentioning, we can expect to see improved video recording functionality, enhanced Face ID performance and reliability, improved water and shatter resistance, and new haptic touch features designed to replace 3D Touch. 3D Touch was certainly a clever idea when Apple introduced it on the iPhone 6s, but the reality is that it never quite caught on in the way Apple initially imagined.

Lastly, Apple is planning to spice things up color-wise with its iPhone 11 release. Specifically, rumor has it that Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro models will come in an array of different colors, including green.

In case you missed it earlier this week, there’s more than a strong chance that Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup will look exactly like the render below.