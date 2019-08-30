Samsung may offer up to 1TB of internal storage on the Galaxy S11

The most surprising moment at the Samsung media event I attended earlier this month was when the company reps revealed that the Galaxy Note 10 would not feature a microSD card slot. The biggest Android vendor in the world just eliminated an expansion slot on a flagship phone, and even though the pricier Galaxy Note 10+ retained the feature, this seemed like a sign of things to come. And a new rumor adds credence to that idea.

SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S11 series will have four different storage options, starting at 128GB and climbing all the way up to 1TB. If Samsung does indeed end up removing the storage expansion slot from the Galaxy S11, this might help to quell some of the anger that will inevitably bubble up over the decision.

According to SamMobile, the SM-G981 Galaxy S11 model will be available with 128GB and 512GB, the SM-G986 will be available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, and the SM-G988 will come in all three of the previous sizes as well as a 1TB version. This might give us a hint as to which model is the standard S11 and which is the S11+.

SamMobile includes a caveat in the report, noting that these plans could change as Samsung finalizes its Galaxy S11 lineup in the coming months. The site reminds us that 128GB and 1TB Galaxy Note 10 models were thrown around as well, but as we now know, neither even came to fruition.

The report doesn’t say anything about whether or not Samsung will definitively include or remove the microSD slot on the Galaxy S11, but the vendor was obviously testing the waters with the Note 10. Samsung claims that removing the slot was what allowed the nearly all-screen design of the 6.3-inch Note 10 to be achieved, so if any further changes are made to the design, expect the microSD slot to be first on the chopping block.