Humans tend to overthink their nightly sleeping arrangements. Whether it’s looking for the latest “As-Seen-On-TV” pillow, ultra-expensive mattress, or a weighted blanket that doesn’t adhere to your sleeping style, sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest difference. Finding the right pillowcase is a prime example of that. Having the greatest pillow in the world won’t mean anything if you don’t have a quality pillowcase to encompass it. However, not everybody prefers the same style pillowcase, and that’s ok — there are plenty of great options to go around. Let’s look at the best pillowcases for your own particular idea of “comfort.” Or value. Or both.

Best Pillowcase

For a standard pillowcase that maximizes comfort in every which way, the Bare Home Premium 1800 Ultra-Soft Microfiber Pillowcase Set is the perfect option. These 20″ x 30″ cases are made of 100% microfiber and are handwoven for maximum comfort. They’re highly breathable and hypoallergenic, as the double brushed microfiber yarns provide a noticeable resistance from dust mites and other common allergens, making them a great option for someone who suffers from seasonal allergies or asthma. To top it all off, they’re machine washable, relatively wrinkle-free, and dry very quickly, so maintaining the integrity of the pillowcases is super easy.

Best Satin Pillowcase

For those who prefer a satin pillowcase to traditional cotton or microfiber models, then the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin should be your number one option. As you can see by its name, utilizing a satin pillowcase can do wonders for both your skin and hair. As opposed to other material, satin creates less friction on your hair and reduces hair breakage. They also don’t absorb moisture, which, in turn, helps keep your hair soft and shiny. The case’s smooth texture helps prevent sleeping lines that could eventually turn into wrinkles and can prevent friction on your eyelashes, keeping them healthy, long, and luxurious. So not only are these satin pillowcases comfortable, they’re great from a beauty/health standpoint as well.

Best Pillowcase Set for Value

If you’re looking for more bang-for-your-buck, this NTBAY 100% Brushed Microfiber Pillowcases Set of 4 represents great value and quality. The package includes four 20″ x 30″ queen-sized pillowcases, which is perfect if you’re looking to rotate two sets at a time (or just happen to use a lot of pillows). The high-quality microfiber fabric helps make these pillowcases breathable, stain and wrinkle-resistant, and ultra-comfortable, giving you a great option for a low cost. Plus, they come in a variety of colors so you don’t have to worry about matching the aesthetic of your room. It’s basically impossible not to.