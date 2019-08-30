We all remember going up to the front of the classroom and using the hand crank pencil sharpener. Then came the electric pencil sharpener, which wasn’t as fun but was more efficient. But taking the need to sharpen your pencil at all out of the equation is what makes mechanical pencils so ideal. With the ability to produce a longer tip with just the push of a button, a mechanical pencil will always be sharp and will clip to any notebook. For durable and reliable options when it comes to writing, graphing or drafting, we’ve hand picked three different mechanical pencils for you to consider when you’re looking for back to school supplies.

Best Mechanical Pencil for Standardized Tests

If you’re getting ready to take the SATs, ACT, or you want to be a lawyer and are studying for the LSAT, you’ll want to prepare with a pencil that you can use on the exam. The Paper Mate Clearpoint Mechanical Pencils 0.7mm have number 2 lead, which is perfect for standardized tests. This pencil will create clear and precise lines every time. The jumbo eraser appears from the bottom when you twist it, giving you plenty of opportunity to take care of a mistake. The lead is loaded from the side, so you can add more to your tip without losing your grip.

Best Drafting Mechanical Pencil

With a feature that lets you advance or retract the tip, the Pentel GraphGear 1000 Mechanical Pencil always makes sure you have the right amount of lead. It has a chiseled, metallic grip with latex-free pads on it, making it comfortable to hold and easy to grasp. It comes in widths of 0.3mm, 0.5mm, 0.7mm and 0.9mm, depending on how broad you want your strokes to be. This pencil is great for technical writing, artwork, school work and for use in engineering.

Most Durable Mechanical Pencil

If you’re prone to snapping sensitive lead in your mechanical pencils, you’ll need something stronger. The BIC Xtra-Strong Mechanical Pencil has thick, break-resistant lead that won’t smudge. It writes smoothly and is easy to erase, thanks to the eraser on the bottom end. This lead is number 2, so it’s great to use for students. You just need to click the bottom to advance the 0.9mm lead. With this 24-pack, you’ll have plenty of pencils to last you the school year. Plus, they come in all different colors, so you’ll be able to tell yours apart from someone else’s.