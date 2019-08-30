Best Dish Drying Mat

Not everyone has the luxury of a dishwasher in their apartments or houses. For those of us who have to use elbow grease to get out the toughest stains and battle against crusted food in our pans, we need a place to dry our pots and cookware. With a dish drying mat, you can leave your freshly washed kitchen supplies out to air dry. Not everything is washable in the dishwasher, so hand washing is sometimes a must. Special plates, glasses or the parts of your blender also need a good place to dry. If you’re sick of not having anywhere to put your dishes, we’ve highlighted three options for you below to help keep your countertops from being soaked.

Best Silicone Drying Mat

Boasting plenty of room for both your dishes or even a dish rack, the Tortuga Home Goods XXL Dish Mat is a great addition to any kitchen. The size (23″ x 18″) can fit everything at once and you won’t have to create a pile of dishes on top of each other. The grooves make laying out your bowls and silverware simple. It is BPA-free and the silicone is easily washable, especially since it comes with a bonus scrubber. It has tall sides, so any water won’t spill off and onto the counter. It can also be used as a heat-resistant trivet, as it can handle temperatures up to 450°F.

Best Microfiber Drying Mat

For a super absorbent drying mat, look no further than the STS Drying Dish Mat. This mat is proven to absorb up to four times its weight in water and it radiates moisture from the point of origin, keeping your countertops dry. It’s reversible, giving you two ways of using it. The cushion protects your glassware and you can also put it underneath your appliances to keep your countertops and island safe from scratches. It’s machine-washable and comes in a variety of colors to help you match it to your kitchen decor.

Best Drying Mat Pack

Providing you with the option to take care of all of your dishes and keep them in different areas of your countertop, the Norpro 16 by 18-Inch Microfiber Dish Drying Mat comes in pack of two. You’ll get two grey or cream mats that you can stretch across your counter. It will dry fast after it absorbs and it is machine-washable. You can dry anything from the kitchen that you want, from glassware to cutlery. It won’t scuff when it’s being used to dry or as a pad for appliances.