Although coffee drinkers get most of the attention when it comes to caffeine consumers, there is still a solid demographic of people who prefer the lighter, smoother taste of a fresh cup of tea. Of course, preparing a cup of tea can be as easy as microwaving a cup of water, throwing in a teabag, and calling it a day. But for those with a real palate for not only the drink itself but the actual experience of sitting down for some tea, owning your own tea kettle is a must. Here, you’ll find some of the best tea kettles the internet has to offer, so don’t worry — you’ll be “whistling” with tea-induced excitement, soon enough.

Best Overall Tea Kettle

Considering we’re no longer in the 1950’s, there have been some fairly decent advancements in tea kettle technology. Obviously, there hasn’t been anything too drastic, as the integrity of the kettle remains mostly intact, but if you’re looking for something that maintains the tradition of a classic teapot but with some added features for your own personal convenience, then the Whistling Tea Kettle with iCool by Pykal is a great option. With iCool technology to keep the handle cool, you’ll never have to worry about wearing mitts or potentially burning your hands. It’s also compatible with almost any cooktop, including electric, gas, halogen, ceramic, and induction. Its five-play encapsulated base makes for a quick and enhanced heating performance, and its push-button mechanism makes pouring easier than ever. The pot itself comes with two additional tea infusers, so you can get to making some high-quality, delicious tea right from the jump.

Best Tea Kettle for Both Tea and Coffee

Now, if you’re someone who likes both tea and coffee, but prefers to drink both from a pour-over kettle, the Fino 6576 Pour Over Coffee Kettle is a great option for versatility. The Fino kettle contains a six-cup, one-liter capacity, and its elongated, gooseneck curve allows for precision pouring for every cup. The spout also helps provide a slow and precise water flow, which in turn, allows for the best flavor extraction for tea or coffee. It doesn’t take up much space, as the stainless steel kettle comes with dimensions around 11.2 x 5.8 x 6.5 inches.

Best Tea Kettle for Value

In terms of both value and quality, the Cuisinart CTK-SS17 Aura Stainless Steel Stovetop Teakettle is unrivaled. What you’re getting here is a classic, durable, tea-kettle without many bells and whistles — well, actually scratch the “whistle” part. The kettle has a standard whistle feature that signals when your water is boiling, and it heats up rapidly and retains heat well, giving you more than enough time to enjoy a few cups of tea without worry. It’s also fairly easy to clean and requires a quick hand wash with a small amount of soap. Best of all, it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you’ll never have to worry about purchasing another tea kettle again.