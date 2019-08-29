Best Frisbee to Toss Around the Quad

College students are flocking back to school after the summer break. While hacky sacks are a common sight being kicked around between dorm buildings, people tossing frisbees is also frequently seen. Since it’s the end of summer and the beginning of fall, it’s the perfect temperature to be outside, getting ready for tailgating. While footballs are easy to toss around the stadium, grabbing a frisbee is another fun distraction you can have while avoiding thinking about class. Whether you are into ultimate frisbee or just enjoy chilling with friends and hanging outside, there’s a type of frisbee for you. We’ve highlighted three different options to fulfill your frisbee needs.

Best Frisbee for Ultimate

If you’re an ultimate frisbee player, you know how serious the game can get. That’s why you want to play with the best of the best and that’s the Discraft 175 gram Ultra Star Sports Disc. It has been the official and exclusive disc of the USA Ultimate Championship Series for nearly 20 years now. It has a perfectly contoured grip, allowing you to catch it and then fling it back very quickly. It’s made from premium plastic that has consistent aerodynamics, allowing the highest level of athletes to use it effortlessly. With nearly 30 different colors, you can pick which one you like the most.

Best Frisbee for Kids

It takes a while to learn how to throw a frisbee and catching one is not the easiest thing to do. If you want to teach your children or show someone who has never thrown one before how to toss a frisbee, first try out the Activ Life Best Kid’s Flying Rings. The unique design is hollow in the middle, so you can grab the ring anywhere or just stick your arm out and have it wrap around your limb. These weigh just 33 grams and are promised to fly straight. They are perfect for distances around 15 to 30 feet but can soar up to 80 feet on calmer days. The rings are great to be used in the pool as well.

Best Frisbee to Use at Night

Seeing a glow-in-the-dark frisbee float through the night sky is quite the sight. If you’re in the mood to get some tosses in near dusk, then the Nite Ize Flashflight LED Light Up Flying Disc could be the right choice. With extra bright illumination, it’s easy to see it gliding at night. The optic LED lights extend all the way around the rim, making catching it easy. It weighs 185 grams and is balanced for a long, straight flight. You’ll never have to cut your games short again.