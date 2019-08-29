Best Buy Labor Day sale features great deals on TVs, laptops, soundbars, and more

We’re still a few months out from Black Friday, but if you’re desperate for great deals on tech products, look no further than Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, which kicked off this week and ends next Monday. There are all kinds of discounts on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, streaming boxes, and more, but to save you some time, we’ve sorted through the entire sale for you and put together a list of our favorite deals from Best Buy.
Televisions
- Sony – 65″ Class – LED – X900F Series – Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR: $1,299.99 (save $300)
- Hisense – 65″ Class – LED – R7 Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $399.99 (save $150)
- LG – 55″ Class – LED – UK6090PUA Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $349.99 (save $100)
- LG – 65″ Class – OLED – B9 Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $2,299.99 (save $300)
- VIZIO – 40″ Class – LED – V-Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $229.99 (save $70)
-
VIZIO – 70″ Class – LED – V Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $699.99 (save $100)
- Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q70 Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,299 (save $300)
- Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $150)
- Sharp – 50″ Class – LED – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $249.99 (save $150)
- TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 4 Series – Smart 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $299.99 (save $50)
Laptops
- HP – 14″ Laptop – Intel Pentium Gold – 4GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive – Ash Silver Keyboard Frame: $199.99 (save $100)
- HP – 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Chromebook – Intel Core i3 – 8GB Memory – 64GB eMMC Flash Memory – White: $449.99 (save $150)
- HP – Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6″ 4K OLED Ultra HD Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB Memory – 1TB SSD + Optane – Dark Ash Silver, Sandblasted Anodized Finish: $1,599.99 (save $400)
- Dell – Inspiron 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 256GB Solid State Drive – Silver: $579.99 (save $250)
Home Theater and Streaming
- Roku Streaming Stick: $39.99 (save $10)
- Samsung – Streaming 4K Ultra HD Audio Wi-Fi Built-In Blu-ray Player: $229.99 (save $70)
- Samsung – 3.1-Channel 340W Soundbar System with 6-1/2″ Wireless Subwoofer: $299.99 (save $100)
- LG – 3.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DTS Virtual: X: $299.99 (save $100)
- Sony – 2.1-Channel 320W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer: $199.99 (save $80)
Headphones
- Skullcandy – HESH 3 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones: $69.99 (save $30)
- Skullcandy – Indy True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $59.99 (save $20)
- Jabra – Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $159.99 (save $30)
- JBL – Reflect Contour 2 Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $79.99 (save $20)
If you want to see the full selection of deals Best Buy is offering this Labor Day 2019 weekend, head to the sale page.