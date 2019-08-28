‘Batman: Arkham Knight’ and ‘Darksiders III’ are September’s free PS Plus games

When Sony announced that it was eliminating PS3 and PS Vita titles from its monthly selection of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, I was cautiously optimistic that the quality of the PS4 titles would improve as a result. That optimism has been rewarded this week, as Sony revealed that two great triple-A titles will be free to download next Tuesday: Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders III.

These are two of the best action franchises of the last two generations, and if you haven’t played either of them yet, be sure to grab them when they’re available next month. Arkham Knight is a brilliant end to a fantastic trilogy, and while Darksiders III isn’t perfect, it’s good to see that the franchise has survived this long.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PlayStation 4 games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers in September:

Batman: Arkham Knight : In the explosive finale to the Arkham series, Batman faces the ultimate threat against the city he is sworn to protect. The Scarecrow returns to unite an impressive roster of super villains, including Penguin, Two-Face and Harley Quinn, to destroy The Dark Knight forever. Batman: Arkham Knight introduces Rocksteady’s uniquely designed version of the Batmobile, which is drivable for the first time in the franchise. The addition of this legendary vehicle, combined with the acclaimed gameplay of the Batman Arkham series, offers gamers the ultimate and complete Batman experience as they tear through the streets and soar across the skyline of the entirety of Gotham City. Be The Batman.

Darksiders III: Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

Both games listed above will be free to download starting on Tuesday, September 3rd. As always, you will need to have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You will also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget — every free game from August is still available until the new Instant Game Collection arrives next week.