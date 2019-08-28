Best Powder Brush

The amount of work people can go through to put on their face of makeup each day is impressive. After all, blending makeup can be hard to do, trying to find the right ratios for your skin. In order to even out foundation and properly apply the right amount of blush, you need a good brush. From eyes to nails to lips to face, applying makeup can be a time consuming event. Make your life easier by getting a solid powder brush to take some stress out of the production. We’ve highlighted three powder brushes below to make selecting one for your use easier.

Best Retractable Powder Brush

If you’re looking for a great travel brush that can easily fit in a purse or luggage, look no further than the EcoTools Retractable Kabuki Travel Foundation Brush. It is versatile and made up of soft, cruelty-free bristles. It works best with powders and bronzers and measures only 1.2″ x 2.2″ x 8″, while weighing only 1.6 ounces. It also comes with a top, so you can keep your brush secure and away from damage. The brush is created with recycled aluminum and plastic with 20% cotton and 80% bamboo fibers. Everything from EcoTools is environmentally friendly and comes in tree-free packaging.

Softest Powder Brush

Made popular by makeup gurus, the Real Techniques Powder & Bronzer Brush helps you apply your products smoothly. This brush is made of super soft bristles that work best with powder and mineral foundations, as well as bronzers and blushes. It is best cleaned with makeup brush cleansers, so you can keep your brush germ-free and hygienic for a long time. This incredibly durable brush won’t shed bristles while you’re using it and is made sturdy, thanks to its compact build. It is made to pick up just the right amount of makeup, so you’re not dragging over too much and wasting precious product.

Best Budget Powder Brush

It’s nearly impossible to find a better deal on a powder brush than the wet n’ wild Powder Brush. This brush is cruelty-free as well as gluten-free and vegan, keeping the environment safe. The bristles are made up of two-tone synthetic Polymax fibers that look and feel like natural hair. The bristles are soft and curved, allowing it to take on makeup easily. The handle is ergonomic, so you’ll have total control over the brush while you’re using it. It’s only seven inches in length, making it perfect to keep anywhere.