Best Basketball

Ball = life. Well, at least for some. The sport as a whole has encompassed a large following over the years, and its popularity has reached a global scale. The best part about basketball is, arguably, the fact that you have the ability to play almost anywhere — as long as you have a solid basketball with you, that is. Whether it’s in an indoor court at your local YMCA, an outdoor court at your favorite park, or just the adjustable hoop in your neighbor’s driveway, there is no shortage of places to ball out. To truly master your shooting stroke, however, you’re going to need to get a ball that fits your own particular circumstances. Here are the best of the best.

Best Indoor Basketball

If you want to play like the pros, well, you have to play with a ball suited for indoor play. The Wilson Evolution Game Basketball is the perfect ball for indoor play, as it’s approved by the National Federation of State High School Associations for official use. Made with Evo microfiber composite, this ball contains the perfect combination of grip strength and durability, ensuring that it won’t wear down after excessive use. The cushion core casing also gives the ball a softer feel, which in turn helps give you a softer touch around the rim on finger rolls and layups. For those strictly playing indoors, this is definitely your best bet.

Best Outdoor Basketball

On the other hand, street ballers will need something with a more durable cover that can withstand constant dribbling on the pavement. The Spalding NBA Street Basketball certainly holds up to its name. Made with a durable performance outdoor cover and deep channel design for superior control on the blacktop, the Spalding NBA Streetball is the perfect purchase for those who like to get shots up outside from sunrise to sun fall. The best part is it’s shipped inflated, so you don’t have to worry about filling it up — just take it out of the box and head to the nearest outdoor court.

Best Indoor/Outdoor Basketball

Now if you’re someone that plays both indoors and outdoors but don’t want to purchase two separate balls, the Spalding NBA Replica Indoor/Outdoor Game Ball is a great, multi-purpose basketball for any terrain. The ball itself looks like an actual NBA game ball, but it’s made of a performance composite cover which allows it to be used on the hardwood and the pavement. This basketball, too, comes inflated and ready to go, giving you the opportunity to put up some shots as soon as it’s delivered to your door. Again, ball is life.