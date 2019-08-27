Here are all the most-anticipated Netflix shows still to come this fall

By one reckoning, the most-anticipated Netflix series set to debut this fall is a Game of Thrones-style epic fantasy focused on a hero who gets hired to hunt down monsters. That hero is Geralt of Rivia, a character who’s a witcher in the forthcoming Netflix series titled The Witcher that will draw from a series of books by the same name (which also spawned a popular video game franchise).

That’s according to the folks at TV Time, a TV tracking app that compiles unique data on TV viewership and who shared with us a look at the most-anticipated series coming to Netflix this fall.

Topped by The Witcher, it’s a list of titles that includes mostly new series — in addition to a few shows returning for additional seasons. Regarding the latter, the returning series that TV Time’s Netflix fans acknowledged being the most excited for include 13 Reasons Why (the third season of which debuted Aug. 23), Elite (debuting its sophomore season on Sept. 6) and The Crown (the third season of which is coming Nov. 17).

To arrive at its list of the most-anticipated series, which we’ll include below with the rundown of the new shows fans are most excited for, TV Time ranks the millions of “follows” for TV series within its app to determine what its base of global users is most interested in.

It certainly makes sense that The Witcher would be so highly anticipated, coming as it does at a time when viewers around the world who helped make Game of Thrones such a smash hit for HBO are hungry for a new fantasy to indulge in. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t released a specific premiere date yet for the show, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, but hopefully, that will change in short order.

Here’s the full list of the most-anticipated Netflix series for the fall:

The Witcher (premiere date still to come) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (August 30) Unbelievable (Sept. 13) The Politician (Sept. 27) Criminal (Sept. 20) Raising Dion (Oct. 4) Black Moon (premiere date still to come) One Piece (premiere date still to come) The Sandman TBA (premiere date still to come) Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (premiere date still to come)