Kevin Feige teased that Kit Harington’s Black Knight role might grow beyond ‘The Eternals’

Word got out a few days ago that Kit Harington will join the MCU’s expanding roster of actors who play all sorts of superheroes, and Marvel confirmed it all at D23 Expo. Not only is Harington joining the MCU, but he will play Black Knight in the upcoming The Eternals. We told you at the time that Harington’s appearance in the film is of major importance for the MCU. The actor might not be playing any of the Eternals the movie will introduce, but the Black Knight character might show up in all sorts of places in the near future. And now, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has confirmed it all.

“He’s a really amazing actor, and this part came up in The Eternals film that we’re doing,” Feige said about the Game of Thrones star in an interview with Good Morning America. “We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future.”

Feige, of course, isn’t one to reveal any of Marvel’s MCU secrets ahead of schedule, and he’s unlikely to spoil any plans for standalone Black Knight movies or Disney+ TV series. But Marvel would be a fool not to try to take advantage of a superstar like Harington, considering the run he’s had for HBO over the past decade. But it’s unclear at this time what Harington’s contract says.

Black Knight is an important Marvel hero, one that could very well be explored in the MCU, especially in the lead up to future sequels to Infinity War and Endgame. For a brief period, rumors said that Endgame would actually introduce Dane Whitman, the very same character that Harington will play in The Eternals. That turned out not to be the case, but it sure looks like Marvel has its eyes set on the Black Knight.

Marvel was also rumored back in 2018 to be developing a Captain Britain and the Black Knight film with Guy Ritchie, ComicBook reminds us, but we’ve yet to see any announcements.

What gives Marvel even more creative freedom to explore new characters in the MCU is Disney’s streaming service that will soon be available in several markets. Marvel could always do a Black Knight TV series soon, given that MCU Phase 4 alone includes seven distinct Disney+ shows, of which three have been announced so far. Should Harington’s role grow into something bigger, we might not see a Black Knight project sooner than MCU Phase 5, given that Marvel’s Phase 4 schedule seems to be complete.

We’ll have to wait until November 6th of next year, however, to see Kit Harington in The Eternals.