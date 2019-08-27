Disney+ will not make R-rated content available to subscribers

In a time where it’s easy to get overwhelmed, if not numb, to the growing selection of streaming options, the fact that Disney+ has engendered a lot of excitement speaks volumes. While it remains to be seen how many people actually end up subscribing to Disney’s nascent streaming service, the company thus far has seemingly done everything right.

Right off the bat, Disney is coming to the table with a boatload of content. Aside from Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars content, Disney has an absolute treasure trove of movies and TV shows to bring to the table. Second, and just as important, Disney is making Disney+ impressively affordable. Priced at just $6.99 a month, Disney+ is not only cheaper than both Netflix and HBO, but arguably offers users the best bang for the buck across the streaming landscape.

What’s more, Disney+ is incredibly user-friendly insofar that HD content will available at no additional cost and that users will be able to freely download content for offline viewing.

Having said that, one area where Disney+ might be a tad deficient centers on the type of content that will be available. Specifically, Disney+ will not feature any R-rated content. Everything available on Disney+ will either be rated PG-13 or below. Put simply, Disney+ is positioning itself as a family-friendly streaming service that won’t really demand much oversight, if any at all, from parents.

While this may seem obvious, remember that Disney owns 21st Century Fox which has its own impressive catalog of content, some of which is certainly aimed at more mature audiences.

I asked about R-rated content, if any of Fox’s more adult fare will make it on to Disney+ and he said that Disney+ will all be PG-13 or softer. I wonder if this will be their weakness that other streaming services can exploit. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) August 24, 2019

Vespe subsequently noted that Fox’s more adult-oriented fare will likely end up on Hulu, also owned by Disney.

Will Disney+ aversion to R-rated type content hurt the streaming service or, perhaps, even help it?

That remains to be seen, but a case can be made that Disney’s decision in this regard will help Disney+ stand out amidst a sea of streaming services. Given that many streaming services outside of Netflix and HBO are still searching for something of an identity, Disney+, in keeping things more youth-oriented, will be exactly what subscribers expect out of a service with the Disney name attached.