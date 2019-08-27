Best Straight Razor Shaving Kit

Any man knows there is no closer shave than the one you get with a straight razor. Going to the barbershop and sitting down, chatting, and enjoying the atmosphere is an age old tradition. If you’d prefer to not leave your own home, now you can get a super close shave with a straight razor kit. Trimming up your facial hair and beard with a straight razor keeps your skin looking smooth and gets rid of all that stubble. Whether you’re cleaning up your neck, sideburns, or mustache, a straight razor can clear away hair in a flash. We’ve highlighted three great options for you to take care of those stray hairs on your own time.

Best Straight Razor Kit for Beginners

Usually people learn how to shave using electric or handheld razors at the beginning. But for someone who wants to learn how to use a straight razor, the Classic Necessity Straight Razor Shaving Kit is a great purchase. The kit comes with a shaving starter guide to give you the lowdown on proper technique and how to best use the razor. This kit comes with 50 double edge shaving blades, so you can switch them out once one side goes dull. The whole set is made from stainless steel, helping to make it last for a long time.

Most Comfortable Straight Razor Kit

Built with an ergonomic feel, the Equinox International Professional Straight Edge Razor is simple to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. You can always have the correct holding angle, so your hand won’t get tired while you’re shaving. After you’ve inserted the blade, make sure to squeeze the protection cap to ensure it locks into place. The blade guard is easy to open, so changing blades isn’t a hassle. This kit comes with 100 single edge blades by Derby, good for between 200 to 300 shaves. They are all individually wrapped for hygienic purposes.

Easiest Straight Razor to Maneuver

With a sleek black matte finish, the Utopia Care Professional Barber Straight Edge Razor is a sharp tool, both literally and figuratively. The razor has a flippable blade cover and the comfortable metal grip allows you to move it around your neck and chin easily, making a close shave simple to attain. You can start with gentle, smooth strokes and work your way around your face with a consistent motion and pressure for the ultimate close shave experience. It comes with 100 Derby blades that are individually wrapped in wax paper. The stainless steel design won’t rust and this kit is ideal for sensitive skin.